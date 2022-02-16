ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

NY Times faces backlash over Wordle changes

By Markie Martin
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2mCh_0eGY7wbD00

( NewsNation Now ) — It isn’t five letters, but “backlash” may be the latest word for The New York Times after it purchased the viral puzzle game Wordle.

Some users have complained the puzzles have become increasingly difficult to solve.

“It kind of takes the fun out of it. I don’t know how much longer I’ll play it if the words are getting this much harder. Like before, it was kind of like, OK, it’s like a minute to five-minute game,” said Wordle player Taylar Page.

Worldle, a new country-guessing game, offers frustrating fun for geography buffs

The Times, which has popular word games such as Spelling Bee and its crossword puzzle, said “at the time it moves to The New York Times, Wordle will be free to play for new and existing players, and no changes will be made to its gameplay.”

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a Brooklyn software engineer. He originally made it for his partner but released it to the public in October. On Nov. 1, only 90 people had played it. Within two months, that number had grown to 300,000 after people began sharing their scores on social media.

Now, the simple puzzle that lets players guess a five-letter word in six tries with no hints has millions of daily players, The Times said. It’s also become a viral online phenomenon, spurring copycats such as “Airportle,” in which the player guesses airport abbreviations, and “Queertle,” with words for the queer community.

Why your Feb. 15 Wordle solution may be different than others’

To play Wordle now, players have to visit its website. Simply type in a five-letter word. If any letters turn green, you got the right letter in the right place. Yellow letters mean right letter wrong place and gray letters mean they are not in the word of the day.

Wordle’s appeal has been in part due to its simplicity. There are no bells and whistles or ads or asking for an email address to play — just a website with 30 blank squares and a keyboard. Some apps have tried to piggyback on its success, confusing people who downloaded — or even paid for — apps on their phone thinking it’s the original Wordle.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Ithaca woman arrested for stabbing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman in Ithaca was arrested on February 17 for an alleged stabbing, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Jessica Mccomb, 31, of Ithaca was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree after allegedly stabbing a female victim several times in the back. The victim was evaluated by an […]
ITHACA, NY
New York Post

And the Wordle backlash begins: ‘Blaming this on the Americans’

Wordle players in Britain have taken offense — or “offence,” according to them — to the game’s preference for American English. The free word-logic puzzle, developed by New York City-based software engineer Josh Wardle, is the latest viral trend among English language puzzlers on social media. The purpose of the game is to guess the correct five-letter word in only six attempts, using only the letters on the board as hints.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Video Game#Ny Times#Newsnation#The New York Times
The Guardian

It’s not just Whoopi Goldberg: Americans are deeply misinformed about the Holocaust

On Tuesday, Whoopi Goldberg was suspended from The View for stating, with striking confidence, that the Holocaust was “not about race”. She made the statement just days after National Holocaust Remembrance Day, when celebrities and politicians around the world had remembered the darkest period in world history, the racist genocide of 6 million Jews, roughly two-thirds of European Jewry, by Nazi Germany. Most emphasized the importance of remembering this horrific part of history to ensure “never again”. Goldberg’s comments were also made a week after a Tennessee school board banned the Pulitzer-winning Holocaust graphic novel Maus from schools.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Some Think Kamila Valieva Was Forced to Fall on Purpose During Her Free Skate

The women's figure skating competition has been mired in controversy throughout the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Kamila Valieva, the undisputed queen of the sport who is also just 15 years old, was mired in a doping scandal that overshadowed her incredible skill. Kamila fell during the free skate competition, and ultimately wound up missing the podium altogether and placing fourth. Now, some are wondering whether the fall was intentional.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WOKV

US Jews talk identity, Holocaust after Goldberg's remarks

The uproar over Whoopi Goldberg's remarks about the Holocaust has catalyzed somber reflections by many American Jews about not only the legacy of the Holocaust but anti-Jewish discrimination in the United States and their sense of a collective identity. The actor and TV host swiftly apologized for saying this week...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

NYC Mayor Eric Adams apologizes for using racial slur

New York City Mayor Eric Adams apologized Friday after a 2019 video surfaced showing him using a racial slur for white people when talking about the New York Police Department.The video, first reported by the New York Daily News, shows Adams, who is Black speaking at a private event in December 2019, during the early stages of his mayoral run.Adams is a former New York City police officer who rose to the rank of captain before leaving to serve in elected office. While in the New York Police Department, he became an outspoken critic of the department and...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Tucker Carlson film on George Soros is his latest antisemitic dog-whistle

Fox News host claims in documentary that Soros has ‘spent decades’ waging a ‘political, social and demographic war on the west’. Tucker Carlson has been accused of promoting “antisemitic tropes” in his documentary Hungary vs Soros: The Fight for Civilization, which attacks the billionaire Democratic donor – and frequent target of antisemitic hate – George Soros.
MOVIES
WETM 18 News

Penn State Blue-White game set for spring 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State football’s Blue-White Game has been set for April 23 at 2 p.m. Admission to the game is free and the parking lot will open at 9 a.m. The Blue-White game is the unofficial annual spring reunion, completing the 15 spring practice sessions. For 2022 season parking pass holders, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
AFP

NY Times pulls 'Singapore curry' video after backlash

The New York Times pulled a video Friday showing a Taiwan-based writer making a "Singaporean chicken curry" after furious critics in the city-state said it resembled sewage rather than a local dish. Singaporeans are fiercely proud of their culinary traditions, which fuse influences from the country's multi-ethnic population, and are sensitive to botched attempts by outsiders to portray their cherished dishes. The controversy began when the Times posted a video this month on its "nytcooking" Instagram account showing Clarissa Wei, a Taipei-based American freelance journalist, demonstrating how to make a "Singaporean chicken curry". Social media in the city-state lit up with anger, with critics saying the end product looked like filthy drain water rather than an authentic local curry.
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

Here's Why Wordle Had 2 Different Answers in 1 Day

Wordle, the word game that became so viral that it got acquired by the New York Times, reportedly showed two different answers in a day on Tuesday. For those who have yet to jump on the latest craze, Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, a software engineer who built the game for his partner. In less than a year, the game quickly picked up in regions like New Zealand thanks to Twitter, and is now played by millions worldwide. All users are challenged to guess the same word each day and share their results with one another.
TECHNOLOGY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy