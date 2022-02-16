ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

NASA’s largest telescope sees first star and takes a selfie

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVHeZ_0eGY7viU00

(NEXSTAR) – Do you remember seeing your first star? Or taking your first selfie? Maybe not, but NASA’s newest telescope will have images of these firsts.

The James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most powerful in the world, made its way to its new home last month . It is now 1 million miles away from Earth, much further than NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, which was only 340 miles away.

The 7-ton telescope is floating in space right now. Webb will be used to peer through clouds of gas and dust to see things at a much greater distance — light that comes from when the first stars and galaxies were forming 13.7 billion years ago. The new tool will also scan the atmospheres of distant worlds for possible signs of life.

New space telescope can see ‘almost back to the beginning’

Last week, Webb spotted its first star – 18 times – and captured its first selfie.

Webb is nearly done with its first phase of the months-long process of aligning its primary mirror. To do this, it uses the Near Infrared Camera, or NIRCam, instrument. NASA explains that after they were sure NIRCam was ready to collect starlight from celestial objects, it had to identify starlight from the same star in each of the 18 mirror segments.

NASA focused on star HB 84406, which is located near Ursa Major, aka the Big Dipper. Because the primary mirror segments aren’t aligned, Webb created 18 separate images of the same star.

While it may look like just a blurry photo of some lights, NASA says the mosaic, below, is crucial for Webb to become aligned and focused. Once that is complete, expected sometime this summer, Webb will be able to provide “unprecedented views of the universe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mivj4_0eGY7viU00
The initial alignment mosaic of the James Webb Space Telescope, captured on Feb. 2, 2022. (NASA)

Creating the mosaic wasn’t a quick process, either. It started on Feb. 2, with Webb being repointed to 156 different positions, which lead to 1,560 images and 54 gigabytes of raw data. Overall, it took Webb nearly 25 hours to finish its task. The images were then stitched together to create a large mosaic with over 2 billion pixels. The photo above is just a center portion of the entire mosaic.

In addition to its out-of-this-world mosaic, Webb was also able to take a selfie. Using a specialized pupil imaging lens, the telescope captured the below image of itself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AkiQb_0eGY7viU00
The James Webb Space Telescope’s first “selfie.” This configuration is not used during scientific operations and is used strictly for engineering and alignment purposes. In this case, the bright segment was pointed at a bright star, while the others aren’t currently in the same alignment. This image gave an early indication of the primary mirror alignment to the instrument. (NASA)

Notice the one hexagon that’s white instead of gray? That segment is reflecting starlight, Lee Feinberg, Webb Optical Telescope Element Manager explains . Webb’s ability to take a selfie serves a bigger purpose than the telescope getting likes on Instagram – NASA relies on this feature for “engineering and alignment purposes.”

Up to 40 SpaceX satellites to fall out of orbit after geomagnetic storm

Webb will be able to take clearer, more detailed images in the coming months. Its three other instruments have not yet reached their cryogenic operating temperatures and aren’t collecting data. NASA expects Webb to produce its first scientific images this summer.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Ithaca woman arrested for stabbing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman in Ithaca was arrested on February 17 for an alleged stabbing, according to the Ithaca Police Department. Jessica Mccomb, 31, of Ithaca was arrested and charged with Assault in the Second Degree after allegedly stabbing a female victim several times in the back. The victim was evaluated by an […]
ITHACA, NY
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hubble Space Telescope#Selfies
WETM 18 News

Court documents reveal gruesome details in Colorado Springs’ woman’s death via baseball bat

COLORADO SPRINGS — Court documents have revealed more information regarding a woman’s brutal death, reportedly at the hands of her boyfriend. A recently-released affidavit details the moment when Daisha Fry’s daughter found her mother lying in her bedroom, beaten and bloodied, next to a baseball bat. Fry was found by her daughter just hours after […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WETM 18 News

Section IV basketball tournament brackets released

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Section IV Boys and girls basketball brackets have been released on Thursday. Below, take a look at which teams received top seeds in their respective classes, first starting with the boys brackets. Information provided by Section IV Athletics.
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Instagram
WETM 18 News

Rain and ice jams could likely bring flooding on Thursday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmer weather is underway, but Elmira residents should not get too excited just yet. Not only will there be rain causing potential flooding along the rivers, but chunks of ice could add to the flooding as well. As chunks of floating ice on rivers break apart due to rising temperatures, ice […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Changes coming to commercial driver’s license laws

(WHTM) — Gender isn’t the only traditional barrier to recruiting truckers, age has been a factor as well. An individual can get a commercial driver’s license (CDL) when you are 18, but they can not drive across state lines until they are 21. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, Feb. 16 a […]
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Political Talk: The ‘Durham Report’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In this week’s edition of ‘Political Talk,’ our team discusses the ‘Durham Report.’ (NewsNation Now) —  A court filing submitted late last week by John Durham, the special counsel investigating the origins of the Trump-Russia probe, has been creating buzz in Washington over the last few days, especially among conservatives. Conservatives […]
DURHAM, NY
WETM 18 News

Penn State Blue-White game set for spring 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State football’s Blue-White Game has been set for April 23 at 2 p.m. Admission to the game is free and the parking lot will open at 9 a.m. The Blue-White game is the unofficial annual spring reunion, completing the 15 spring practice sessions. For 2022 season parking pass holders, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy