Inslee hosting Al Gore, Biden climate advisor fo climate town hall

(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has invited former Vice President Al Gore for a virtual town hall meeting on climate change at 5:30 p.m. PST Wednesday.

Also scheduled to participate is White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy.

The public can register to participate via Zoom, or watch it live.

NASA says the past seven years have been the warmest stretch ever, according to a press release from Inslee's office, with 2020 tying 2016 for the hottest ever.

The trio will discuss several topics. Among them is that some scientists predict that the planet will warm by 4 degrees Celsius by the year 2100 and whether or not that can be capped at 1.5 degrees.

They will also discuss the role of the United States and individual states in fighting climate change and the benefits of transitioning to a low-carbon, clean energy economy.

A heat wave that hit the west coast in late June and early July of 2021 saw temperatures consistently hit triple digits and resulted in 112 deaths. Many county coroner reports indicated most deaths involved the elderly who were found alone in homes, apartments and trailers that lacked air conditioning, reported KUOW.

A weather station at the Mayfield Power Plant in Lewis County recorded a temperature of 118 degrees on June 28, tying the state’s all-time high record.

In a blog post last week for the Washington Policy Center, Todd Myers wrote that while excess deaths — the number above the typical amount for a given period of time — did spike, there were several times more non-COVID related excess deaths that have not received the same amount of attention.

“Despite that face, state policy has been focused heavily on those climate deaths but almost entirely ignored excess deaths related to the effects of legal mandates and COVID social restrictions,” wrote Myers, director of WPC’s Center for the Environment.

Myers notes that the weeks before and after the heatwave saw 240 and 224 excess deaths, respectively, while the week of the heatwave had 539.

For all of 2021, there were about 4,700 non-COVID excess deaths, which Myers says is the equivalent to deaths from the heat wave every three weeks for the whole year.

The Seattle Times in an analysis last month called these “deaths of despair” and reported that in 2020, 3,900 people in Washington died from drug overdoses, alcohol abuse and suicide, some 600 more than the 3,300 people who died of COVID-19.

“The 4,700 excess lives lost should be a reminder to politicians and agency leaders that there are unanticipated and unseen costs to their policies,” Myers wrote.