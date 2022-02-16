FILE - Al Gore

Related
Inslee hosting Al Gore, Biden climate advisor fo climate town hall
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee has invited former Vice President Al Gore for a virtual town hall meeting on climate change at 5:30 p.m. PST Wednesday. Also scheduled to participate is White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy. The public can register to participate via Zoom, or watch it live. NASA...
This is what would happen to Earth if a nuclear war broke out between the West and Russia
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
'Political War': Ted Cruz's Mentor Judge J. Michael Luttig Turns On Donald Trump
The Texas Senator clerked for Luttig on the Fourth Circuit Appeals Court and described him as like "a father to him" in 2016.
A Trump supporter who marched to the US Capitol on January 6 now compares the 'Stop the Steal' movement to a 'cult'
Keith Scott told CNN that he "felt like a patriot that was standing beside our Founding Fathers speaking up against King George" on January 6.
Renewed opposition to Trump stirs among establishment Republicans
There are different constellations in the Never Trump firmament and it’s unclear if they can unite
Tucker Carlson said there's 'no place on Earth' that AOC 'would be recognized' as a 'woman of color'
Carlson, calling Ocasio-Cortez an "entitled white lady" on his show, disparaged the New York representative who's of Puerto Rican origin.
Giuliani Claims Most 1/6 Riot Damage Done by People Working for Government
A number of GOP lawmakers and other Trump supporters claim that left-wing activists coordinated the attack as a "false flag" operation.
Former US Vice President Al Gore touts Washington state as climate policy leader
As the Washington state Legislature considers posing new requirements on construction projects to ensure net-zero carbon emissions to accord with the state’s climate policy, former Vice President Al Gore joined Gov. Jay Inslee in a town-hall meeting this week. The virtual discussion was targeted at Generation Z viewers, to...
Tim Scott, only Black Senate Republican, hints he could be Trump running mate
South Carolinian tells Fox News ‘Everybody wants to be on President Trump’s bandwagon, without any question’
Al Gore predicts victory in climate crisis, praises Inslee, Super Bowl ads
(The Center Square) – Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee was joined by former Vice President Al Gore and current White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy at a “Climate Action Now!” virtual town hall. The trio advocated for more action at all levels of government in combatting climate change caused by an increase of carbon dioxide and other greenhouses gases in Earth’s atmosphere, mostly from fossil fuel emissions. “This is...
Inslee to Hold Online Climate Change ‘Town Hall’ With Al Gore
Governor Jay Inslee was recently quoted by ShiftWA (a conservative think-tank media and political watchdog group) as saying "I would like to have a sit-down conversation" with farmers and those in the ag industry, "but time doesn't permit that, unfortunately." He was referring to questions asked him in the Capitol...
Hillary Clinton re-emerges with speech to NY Democrats
Hillary Clinton's keynote speech to NY Democrats this week, supposedly on behalf of Governor Kathy Hochul, also addressed global politics, January 6, Donald Trump and Fox News. Could this be the first step to a real return to the national stage?
Dem Rep.: US response to Ukraine crisis is not a 'Democrat-Republican issue'
Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, former Bush adviser Scott Jennings, CNN Global Affairs Analyst Susan Glasser, and Republican pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson join CNN's Dana Bash to discuss the standoff in Europe over Ukraine, as well as Democrats' strategy for the midterm elections.
Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests
Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
The contorted Presidential Records Act is a bipartisan scam to hide White House mischief
Former presidents should forfeit any right to confidentiality of their papers on the day they sign a (very lucrative) contract to write a memoir.
