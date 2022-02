Marlins prospect Max Meyer had a vested interest in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. His uncle on his mother's side, Joel Johnson, served as the head coach of the U.S. women's ice hockey team that earned the silver medal. Noah Cates, an assistant captain for the men's ice hockey squad that fell to Slovakia in the quarterfinals, squared off against Meyer when they were kids playing hockey for rival high schools. And a handful of players from both the women's and men's teams attended the University of Minnesota, overlapping with Meyer's time as a star on the mound there.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO