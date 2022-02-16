Search underway for woman last seen in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 63-year-old woman who they say suffers from a condition that impairs her judgement.
According to a post from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Vikki Fields Pierson was last seen Tuesday travelling towards Sealy Ann Mountain Road from Westside Road. She is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on Pierson's whereabouts is asked to contact the TCSO at 205-752-0616.
