Tuscaloosa County, AL

Search underway for woman last seen in Tuscaloosa County

By Nicole Cook
 3 days ago

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 63-year-old woman who they say suffers from a condition that impairs her judgement.

According to a post from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Vikki Fields Pierson was last seen Tuesday travelling towards Sealy Ann Mountain Road from Westside Road. She is described as being 5-foot-8 and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Pierson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the TCSO at 205-752-0616.

