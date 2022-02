The Long Beach Poly boys’ basketball team is headed to the CIF Southern Section Division 2AA semifinals after pulling away from Crespi late in the game on the road in the quarters. The Jackrabbits trailed by six points in the second half but got clutch performances from freshman Jovani Ruff and senior Daniel Hardy off the bench. Poly used a 10-0 run to get some space and pulled away for a 58-48 victory.

