ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Men accused of New Year’s Eve killings plead not guilty, state seeking death penalty

By Caroline Bleakley
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01vFWK_0eGY6aSg00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for the two men accused in a New Year’s Eve crime spree that left two people dead.

Police link suspects in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting to other crimes; suspects held without bail

Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning via video and entered not guilty pleas. Both men, who are from California, face 13 counts including two counts of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted robbery, and several conspiracy counts.

‘I will do whatever I can to fight for her’: Family of Hawaii woman killed in Las Vegas seeks help fighting for justice

The two are accused of killing Hawaiian resident Clarice Yamaguchi, 66, in the parking garage at the Fashion Show mall and Hyu Sup Um, 60, at the Palace Station parking garage on Dec. 31. Police said the men have also been linked to two other attempted robberies that same day.

I-Team: In jailhouse interview, Las Vegas parking garage shooting suspect says police have wrong person

A trial date has been set for March 13, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

9-year-old shot during ATM robbery dies, man charged

At about 9:45 p.m. at a Chase bank ATM in Woodridge, a man was robbed, as the man who robbed him was running off the robbery victim then proceeded to take out his GUN and begin shooting. One of those bullets struck a pickup truck driving down Winkler St. with a family of four. A 9-year-old girl was hit with a bullet and is now in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Klas#Hawaiian#Nexstar Media Inc
KRON4 News

California man arrested 3 times within 16 hours

A man who is now in custody was arrested three times within 16 hours Sunday in Glendale. The first incident leading to his arrested occurred around 3 a.m. Feb. 13, when patrol officers observed a man — later identified as 47-year-old James Langdon of Los Angeles — pacing in a parking lot near the intersection […]
GLENDALE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

1 dead after crashing into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police responded to a solo car crash around 5:38 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash happened in the area of Almaden Expressway and Coleman Avenue, officials say. The car, a 2014 Infinity sedan, traveled south on Almaden Expressway. The vehicle traveled onto the center median of the expressway. The […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Traffic stop leads to arrests for drugs, weapons

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A traffic stop in Menlo Park on Friday ultimately led to the arrest of three men in connection with various crimes. Donald Green, 67, of Menlo Park, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of cocaine base for sale, having a place to sell […]
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy