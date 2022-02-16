Men accused of New Year’s Eve killings plead not guilty, state seeking death penalty
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty for the two men accused in a New Year’s Eve crime spree that left two people dead.Police link suspects in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting to other crimes; suspects held without bail
Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Wednesday morning via video and entered not guilty pleas. Both men, who are from California, face 13 counts including two counts of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, attempted robbery, and several conspiracy counts.‘I will do whatever I can to fight for her’: Family of Hawaii woman killed in Las Vegas seeks help fighting for justice
The two are accused of killing Hawaiian resident Clarice Yamaguchi, 66, in the parking garage at the Fashion Show mall and Hyu Sup Um, 60, at the Palace Station parking garage on Dec. 31. Police said the men have also been linked to two other attempted robberies that same day.I-Team: In jailhouse interview, Las Vegas parking garage shooting suspect says police have wrong person
A trial date has been set for March 13, 2023.
