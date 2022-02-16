ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Habitat for Humanity seeks building supply donations

 3 days ago

When the cold weather hits, the donations increase at Habitat for Humanity in Erie.

Their warehouse is more empty than usual and they’re looking for anything to help people in need.

This includes new and used building materials like doors and cabinets.

The mission at Habitat is to help local families in need of affordable housing.

“Now that we are in the new year and spring is coming, we want to encourage people to start their spring cleaning early and think of Habitat Restore for some of their good, reusable items,” said Nancy Milkowski, Habitat for Humanity-Erie.

Their next big donation day is set for Saturday, March 5th,

