The New Year rang in promise for government’s ability to start anew. Yes, there is a variant of this pervasive coronavirus, but this may just be our new way of life and we will adapt and move on. But how will government deliver the much-needed services people require? The answer will, in part, be by using technology to get the job done. Strategically planning is in full force. Expectations are high as budgets are being approved and federal funding is in the wings. We at the Center for Digital Government have been mapping out what needs to happen next.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO