EASTPOINTE, MI – A man accused of lying to police about his missing teenage cousin was convicted on a no-contest plea, The Associated Press reports. Jaylin Brazier, 23, was in Macomb County court on Wednesday. His cousin 17-year-old Zion Foster from Eastpointe was last seen on Jan. 4 wearing her restaurant work uniform. She remains missing and police believe she was killed, although no one has been charged with her death.

EASTPOINTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO