Wallace grudgingly relives 2020 turmoil in new Netflix doc

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — “It wasn’t a hoax. It was real." That's what former FBI...

www.ftimes.com

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Finish Sunday

Bubba Wallace nearly got it done on Sunday. The 23XI Racing driver finished in second place in the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon. Wallace nearly pulled off the win late, though he was edged out by 23-year-old Austin Cindric, who drives for Team Penske. Wallace was understandably dejected following the...
MOTORSPORTS
Rolling Stone

‘Jeen-Yuhs’: Netflix Shares New Trailer for Very Humble Kanye West Doc Trilogy

Two weeks before the streaming premiere of Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, Netflix has shared the latest trailer for the in-depth, decades-spanning documentary about the rapper. “Act 1” of the three-part series arrives Feb. 16, and the two-minute preview covers much of the ground that will feature in the debut episode, namely West’s gradual ascent from eager Chicago beatmaker to a bonafide rapper in his own right. The trailer also hints at the stardom that was soon to follow, as well as West’s own belief that his career was preordained by God.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Kanye “Ye” West Makes Surprise Appearance at Screening of Netflix Doc ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’

The first act of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is called “Vision” and takes us back to 1998 when Kanye West was a young, up-and-coming Chicago producer living “beat to beat,” absorbed in the pursuit of rap stardom, his feverish dream. Fittingly, the three-part documentary — the first installment of which is out on Netflix Feb. 16 — arrives during what Ye has dubbed “Black Future Month,” a reclamation of the tragedy and discouragement that colors so much of Black history and alchemizes it into a forward-facing treatise on Black progress and innovation.More from The Hollywood ReporterAfter 'Army of Thieves': Where German...
CELEBRITIES
State
Alabama State
FanSided

NASCAR series loses powerhouse team for 2022

As the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season begins at Daytona International Speedway, the series is without a perennial powerhouse. The 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season is scheduled to get underway this evening at Daytona International Speedway with the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (5:00 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1; get your free trial of FuboTV here!), but one team is notably absent from the 47-car entry list.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Person
Bubba Wallace
The Spun

Video Of LSU Gymnast’s Insane Flip Is Going Viral

Video of an LSU Tigers female gymnast’s insane flip move is going viral on social media this weekend. Olivia Dunne, a standout gymnast at LSU, pulled off a pretty ridiculous floor move during a meet against Alabama on Friday night. Video of Dunne’s epic flip move has gone viral...
SPORTS
Hello Magazine

Fans furious as beloved show to leave Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that all eight seasons of the hit show American Horror Story, alongside its fellow series American Crime Story, will be removed from the streaming platform - and if you want to catch up with them you won’t have much time!. All eight seasons of the show...
TV SERIES
Glamour

The Tinder Swindler Left a Cryptic Note About the Netflix Doc Right Before Deleting Instagram

It is scammer season once again. And the scammer of the moment, the Tinder Swindler, just deleted his Instagram after sharing a reaction to the Netflix documentary about him. The Tinder Swindler, who earned his nickname after reportedly using dating apps to meet women whom he would later scam into sending him money, is the subject of a new documentary film—titled The Tinder Swindler—which was released on Netflix last week. The doc claims that Simon Leviev, real name Shimon Hayut, used the online dating app to meet women under false pretenses. He enticed these women into his extravagant lifestyle by using private jets and fancy hotels while pretending to be the son of the CEO of a diamond company. Eventually, the doc says, he manipulated these women into giving him large amounts of money via credit cards and loans. Hayut is estimated to have stolen $10 million from a number of victims using this scam.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
#Fbi#Ap
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Fans Voice Their Frustration with Daytona 500 TV Coverage

With one of NASCAR’s biggest races underway in Florida for the Daytona 500, fans everywhere are flocking to their TV screens for all the greatest coverage. However, that’s proving to be a bit of a challenge. After posting some action via social media, fans were quick to respond about the many commercial breaks being shown throughout the coverage.
MOTORSPORTS
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Keke Wyatt Announces She Is Expecting Her 11th Child On Social Media

Singer Keke Wyatt and her husband Zackariah Darring are expecting their second child together in the couple’s growing family. Wyatt made the announcement of her 11th child Sunday (Jan. 20) on social media. “My husband, Zackariah David Darring and I are proud to announce that our family will be...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
TheWrap

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross Slams Michele Tafoya’s ‘Hot Trash’ Views on Race (Video)

Tiffany Cross, host of MSNBC’s “The Cross Connection,” took former sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya to task over her views on race and critical race theory. In recent appearances on shows like “The View,” “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and Megyn Kelly’s YouTube channel, Tafoya questioned why skin color “matters” and stated that Colin Kaepernick was blackballed from the NFL on account of his own “business decisions,” rather than his public demonstrations against police brutality.
NFL

