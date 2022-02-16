'The Little Prince' manuscript goes on display in Paris

Don’t get us wrong, we love all pubs. That’s just what watching Eastenders during our formative years taught us. But we do have a real soft spot for The Prince Alfred in Maida Vale. Thanks to its setting just off of the canal, authentic Victorian details, and friendly locals, it’s just a deeply lovely place to have a pint and some polite little nibbles. Or, if you happen to be in the market for a low-budget private table for your next Certified Special Occasion Catch-Up, their moody downstairs cellar has some great private booths you can book free of charge. Don’t expect their burgers and British classics to change your life, but the food is reliably solid and you can’t go wrong with a baked camembert alongside your pint.

