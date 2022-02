The Michigan House of Representatives voted this week to officially designate the Mackinac Bridge and other major bridges in the state as critical infrastructure. The Mackinac Bridge — which has linked Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas since it opened to traffic in 1957 — is not currently designated as a “key facility” under state law. That means a person trespassing on the bridge is not subject to a felony as they would be if they illegally entered a power plant, a water treatment facility, a railroad switching yard or other types of property deemed key facilities.

