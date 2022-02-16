Emergency teams eye river for ice jams amid melt, rain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The rain is coming, the snow is melting and the rivers are rising. Those three things have the people in charge of managing local emergencies putting out the word to hope for the best but prepare for the worst.

Fast rising waters can be more than a nuisance; they can also create dangers you’ve never thought of. In January 2020, heavy rain and ice jams flooded Willow Drive in Comstock Park, trapping an ambulance crew trying to get to a patient who needed to get to the hospital. Firefighters and Kent County sheriff’s deputies improvised, calling out the department’s high-bodied armored personnel carrier. Everybody made it out OK.

It serves as a reminder of what could happen if people ignore flooding and ice jam warnings.

“These conditions can change quickly. We want to make sure people have a plan if they need to evacuate their residence or place of business,” Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator Matt Groesser said.

Especially with what’s predicted over the next few days: warm temperatures and rain, then snow, then a refreeze that could make for a messy situation.

Groesser and his staff are working with the National Weather Service to monitor the rain, the runoff and the river. He said it will likely be the weekend before they know if flooding will be serious.

“It’s very difficult to predict exactly where (ice jams are) going to form and what impact they’re going to have. But what we do know is that they can be very dangerous,” Groesser said.

Of least concern is the portion of the Grand River that flows through Grand Rapids. So far, the ice seems to be flowing well.

That doesn’t eliminate flooding concerns brought on by covered storm drain basins.

“Even one small layer of leaves … you can be up to your knees in water on those. Then add ice and snow on top of that and it’s just a big ol’ mess,” Grand Rapids Wastewater and Stormwater Maintenance Superintendent Carrie Rivette said.

A snow- and slush-covered catch basin grate in Grand Rapids on Feb. 16, 2022.

There are more than 17,000 storm drain catch basins throughout the city. Right now, you can’t see many of them. City plow crews have been hitting streets, trying to peel back a layer of snow covering the drains so water can run off, but they can’t get to all of them. So they’re asking residents for some help.

“If they can do it safely, if they can get that uncovered, that will help everybody out,” Rivette said. “If you can’t get to it safely and it’s causing issues, let us know. We will get there as soon as we can.”

Kent and Ottawa counties and the city of Grand Rapids continue a series of virtual town hall meetings to find out what the public believes are the biggest disaster risks and how to handle them. For more on town halls and the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan, go to kentottawahmp.com .

