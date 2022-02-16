ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Honest Elections Oregon Takes Fight With Fagan to State Supreme Court

By Anthony Effinger
WWEEK
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs expected, campaign finance reformers took their fight with Secretary of State Shemia Fagan to the Oregon Supreme Court today, asking the court to overrule Fagan’s rejection of ballot measures seeking limits on political giving in Oregon. Oregon is one of just five states without such limits. But...

Dindu Nuffins.
2d ago

it's a proven fact that more fraud is committed with mail in ballets then in person voting.. So what does Brown n company do....! Increase mail in ballets🤦 Says everything about her intentions right there

Reply(2)
7
