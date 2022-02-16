Magic's Cole Anthony: Questionable Wednesday

Being an NBA player is already a big reason to get a lot of attention wherever you go. Being the face of the league is even bigger, even if you have managed to keep it under control for most of your career. LeBron James is the biggest name in the...
Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
After leaving his team's 74-72 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday at halftime because he wasn't feeling well, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski updated his status on Thursday ahead of the No. 9 Blue Devils' game with Florida State on Saturday. The 75-year-old legend, who is retiring after this season, said on ESPNU Radio that "I'm better," and he attributed the issue to the rigors of a busy schedule.
Earlier this week, a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested Deshaun Watson had his eyes on the Minnesota Vikings. That put Kirk Cousins’ future with the organization in jeopardy. However, on Thursday afternoon, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Cousins will be the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season kicks off.
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
In an interview on "The Rights to Ricky Sanchez" on Wednesday, Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey said that the front office had another viable Ben Simmons trade option leading up to last Thursday's deadline. "Obviously, lots of options that we had to consider," Morey said on the podcast. "I think...
Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
Agitated by U.S. teammate Kobe Bryant’s selfish play leading up to the 2008 Beijing Olympics, LeBron James urged Coach Mike Krzyzewski to remedy the problem in the severest of terms, according to a new book. The resentment came to a head when Bryant took low-percentage shots in an exhibition...
Denver Nuggets forward/center DeMarcus Cousins is now questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Cousins entered game day with a clean bill of health. However, less than three hours before tipoff, he has been listed questionable due to a gastrointestinal illness. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 10 p.m. ET start time.
The New York Knicks are in freefall, and, according to SNY's Ian Begley, 2021 Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau doesn't have the support within the organization that he used to. More specifically, according to a second SNY story on the subject, Knicks executive William Wesley -- "Worldwide Wes" -- has criticized Thibodeau's coaching in private conversations with owner James Dolan. Wesley has told Dolan that Thibodeau deserves a significant share of the blame for the team's recent slide, per SNY.
Allen Iverson has one of the most iconic plays in NBA history, but not because of the move itself, but the victim of it. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was never afraid of any challenge, no matter who was in front of him. In March of 1997, a then-rookie Iverson would...
Perfetti (undisclosed) was injured in the third period of Thursday's game versus the Kraken. Head coach Dave Lowry didn't have an update on his status after the game, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports. Perfetti was hurt on a hit from Jamie Oleksiak in the third period. More...
CLEVELAND — (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the...
