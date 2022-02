Pokemon might be one of the biggest examples of how a video game can find success in the world of anime, but it is far from the only game that has been given new life thanks to the medium of anime. Gaming franchises such as Persona, Devil May Cry, Daganropa, and countless other games have been given television series of their own, and it seems that Nier Automata might be joining them as a web domain registration has fans believing that the story of the android, 2B, might hit the medium of anime in the future.

COMICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO