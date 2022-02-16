Jobs abundant in Baldwin County as summer season approaches

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Now hiring, expanding staff, join our team — just a few of the signs posted along the busiest highway in Baldwin County as businesses and industries are practically begging people to come to work.

“It’s really been hard just to find people who want to work. With hospitality we work days, nights, weekends, holidays so you really are starting to see people not wanting to work that anymore,” said Angie Waldrip with the Grand Hotel.







A career expo geared towards recruiting teenagers to fill positions for the summer season was hosted by a trio of Chamber’s of Commerce in hopes of helping to fill the void.

Area high schools bused students to the expo in Robertsdale where forty vendors set up shop hoping to take advantage of a parade of potential employees.

Waterville opens its amusement park in two weeks and will need as many as 250 employees by the time the entire park opens.

The Grand Hotel in Point Clear expects to fill as many as 150 seasonal positions by May, but they are also looking for full-time and part-time employees.

