Fatal fire reported in Otsego County
ONEONTA, NY – New York State Police at Oneonta are reporting a fatal fire.
Around 9 AM on Monday, troops were dispatched by a Otsego 911 call to a fire at a house on Maple Street in the village of Gilbertsville.
Members of the fire department found 64 year-old Lucinda Dubben, the house’s resident, deceased inside.
Foul play is not suspected at this time.
