Oneonta, NY

Fatal fire reported in Otsego County

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

ONEONTA, NY – New York State Police at Oneonta are reporting a fatal fire.

Around 9 AM on Monday, troops were dispatched by a Otsego 911 call to a fire at a house on Maple Street in the village of Gilbertsville.

Members of the fire department found 64 year-old Lucinda Dubben, the house’s resident, deceased inside.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

