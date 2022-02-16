Fatal fire reported in Otsego County

ONEONTA, NY – New York State Police at Oneonta are reporting a fatal fire.

Around 9 AM on Monday, troops were dispatched by a Otsego 911 call to a fire at a house on Maple Street in the village of Gilbertsville.

Members of the fire department found 64 year-old Lucinda Dubben, the house’s resident, deceased inside.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.