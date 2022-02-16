ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Iris Apatow Is Dating Another Celebrity Couple's Son & Their Moms Approve!

justjaredjr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIris Apatow and her boyfriend went Instagram official this week, in a sweet post for Valentine’s Day!. The 19-year-old actress, whose parents are filmmaker Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, is dating another former celebrity couple’s son. As confirmed in the social media post, Iris is dating...

www.justjaredjr.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Kate Hudson's Son Ryder Robinson and Leslie Mann's Daughter Iris Apatow Are Instagram Official

Ryder Robinson and Iris Apatow's relationship is now social media certified. Kate Hudson's eldest son shared a photo of himself planting a kiss on the cheek of Leslie Mann's youngest daughter in an Instagram post in honor of Valentine's Day on Monday, captioning the post with a simple red heart. And both families made it clear they fully approve of this young love. Hudson commented, “Sweets” with a double heart emoji under the shot, while Mann left a string of red heart emojis. Iris's sister, Euphoria star Maude Apatow, also commented on the post, writing, “So cute :').” It's unclear how long the two teens have been seeing each other, but Hudson has been leaving warm messages on Iris's Instagram since at least the beginning of January, and her son has recently started leaving flirty Instagram comments as well.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Son, 18, Dating Judd Apatow’s Daughter Iris, 19 — See Their Cute PDA Photo

Ryder Robinson made his romance with Iris Apatow Instagram official, and their famous moms Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann approved!. Kate Hudson‘s son Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating someone who also has familial ties to Hollywood. The teenager revealed on Instagram Tuesday, Feb. 15 that he’s in a relationship with Iris Apatow, the 19-year-old daughter of movie director Judd Apatow, 54, and actress Leslie Mann, 49. Iris is also the younger sister of actress Maude Apatow, 24, who plays Lexi on Euphoria.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iris Apatow
Person
Ryder Robinson
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Leslie Mann
Person
Kate Hudson
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Weho
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Royal Fans Not Convinced They Saw Meghan Markle's Husband At Super Bowl 2022? Sussex Couple Might Reportedly Return To UK For Prince Charles

Supporters of Prince Harry took to Twitter to point out the changes they noticed. Prince Harry surprised everyone when he attended the star-studded Super Bowl in California on Sunday without his wife, Meghan Markle. Instead, the Duke of Sussex was spotted enjoying the game between Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals with his cousin, Princess Eugenie.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Linda Evangelista Showed Her Body for the First Time After Her Botched CoolSculpting

Last fall, Linda Evangelista revealed that she had been "brutally disfigured" after she underwent CoolSculpting. She had been in hiding for five years, she explained, after her "fat-freezing" procedure in 2015 and 2016 had a rare side effect. She's suing Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc. for $50 million, claiming that she's been unable to work since the procedure, which hardened and expanded areas around her bra line, jawline, and thighs instead of shrinking them.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
E! News

Scott Eastwood Recalls Brad Pitt Stopping “Volatile Moment” Between Him and Shia LaBeouf on Fury

Watch: Inside Shia LaBeouf's Controversial History. Hell hath no fury like Shia LaBeouf—and Scott Eastwood certainly felt the wrath. In conversation about his career with Insider, Scott, 35, recalled a time when things got "volatile" while shooting a scene with the Transformers actor, also 35, on the set of Fury. Although it was written in the 2014 film's script for Scott's character to spit on Shia's shirt, he took the move personally, prompting Brad Pitt, who also starred in the film, to step in and intervene.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy