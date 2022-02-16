Andreas Christensen Reveals All on His Chelsea Career So Far

Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen has revealed how he feels about his rise to the top at Stamford Bridge amid speculation he may leave the club.

The Danish defender signed for the Blues at the age of 15 back in 2012 and has since go on to make a total of 151 senior appearances for the club.

With his contract set to expire in the summer, Christensen has been linked with a move away from the Bridge, having received interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to Chelsea's official 5th Stand app, Christensen revealed his rise to the west London side's first team after having celebrated 10 years at the club earlier this month.

“It's been a bit in and out of teams, struggling to have a full season at the really top level, but I feel it has gone a lot better in recent years.

“I have never given it up and everything I learnt in the Academy I have tried to bring to the pitch for the senior side.”

The 25-year-old has worked his way to becoming one of the club's starting centre-back's in recent seasons, having made 24 appearances in his side's 2021/22 campaign so far.

IMAGO / Colorsport

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Christensen has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe this season with the two most interested appearing to be Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

As per Nathan Gissing, the Denmark international has told his club that he wants a new challenge from next season onwards.

With his position at the club unresolved as of yet, Thomas Tuchel will be keen to hold onto his prized centre-back with the transfer window looming.

