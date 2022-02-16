Professor shift in liturgical music

For decades the debate between those in favor of homosexuality and those opposed to it has been raging. The former are those in favor of same sex relationships, and the later are those that advocate what the scriptures teach concerning such relationships; they are against them. The alliance of those in favor of same sex relationships have accused their opposition of being bigoted and prejudiced. Many like to use the term “homophobic” against those that oppose same sex relationships. The term “homophobic” is defined as having or showing a dislike or prejudice against gay people. In general, this is not a true statement about all that oppose same sex relationships. There is no doubt that there are those that oppose the gay lifestyle because it personally offends them, however, not everyone who is opposed to homosexuality is opposed to it merely for personal reasons. Many are opposed to the homosexual lifestyle because of what they know the Bible teaches about such relationships.

ELIZABETHTON, TN ・ 15 DAYS AGO