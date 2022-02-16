ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Professor shift in liturgical music

By Donovan Roudabush
 2 days ago

A professor of music focused on the changes in music leading up to, during and following the Second Vatican Council in the eyes of several French liturgical composers at a talk Monday in the Gentile Gallery. Vincent Rone, who holds a doctorate in musicology, gave a talk to several...

