ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Forget Top Four – Could Arsenal even finish in Third Place?

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

UNPOPULAR OPINION: Is there a world where Arsenal finish third? by Benedict. Arsenal are battling for European football after completely missing out last year, however there’s a chance that the third spot is the one we can end up in, something that would be a huge success for...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Efl Cup#European#Chilwell#Esr#Spurs#Wolves
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ends barren spell as Man Utd labour to victory over Brighton

Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game scoreless streak to help Manchester United on their way to a much-needed 2-0 win against 10-man Brighton.Having blown half-time leads to draw 1-1 in their last three matches, interim boss Ralf Rangnick called for his Jekyll and Hyde side to show their better side in Tuesday evening’s rearranged Premier League encounter.Those calls fell on deaf ears in the first half as incoherent United were dominated by Brighton, only for a Ronaldo strike and Lewis Dunk red card early in the second half to change the course of the evening.Back on the scoresheet ⚽️ #MUNBHA //...
PREMIER LEAGUE
12up

Ronaldo breaks goalless streak to help Man United win

In what was a must-win game for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up when his team needed him to most. Going up against Brighton at home, Ronaldo also ended his long streak of matches without scoring. He did so by recording this thunderbolt at Old Trafford, putting Man United up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd charged for crowding referee after Lewis Dunk’s tackle on Anthony Elanga

Manchester United have been charged by the Football Association for their reaction to Brighton captain Lewis Dunk’s challenge on Anthony Elanga.The Red Devils won Tuesday’s Premier League meeting 2-0 thanks to goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes on a night when the visitors were reduced to 10 men early in the second half.Dunk was initially booked for bringing down Elanga, only for it to be upgraded to a red after referee Peter Bankes was advised to check the pitchside monitor by video assistant referee Jarred Gillett.The official was harangued by United players following the initial incident and the FA...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Ronaldo ends barren run as Man Utd climb back into top four

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought on Tuesday as Manchester United recovered from an insipid first-half display to beat 10-man Brighton 2-0 and clamber back into the Premier League top four. The match dramatically changed complexion early in the second half, with Ronaldo...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Manchester United vs Brighton, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream link

Manchester United host Brighton on Tuesday at Old Trafford (watch live, 3:15pm ET on Peacock Premium) and Ralf Rangnick’s side are feeling the heat of the top four battle. After drawing two games against Burnley and Southampton last week as they coughed up leads, the Red Devils are creeping into a very familiar pattern in games. They start well, score early and then can’t keep up the high-pressing tempo that Rangnick demands. The German coach has been talking about fourth place being the ‘ambition’ for United this season and although they are right in the heat of the battle for fourth, it feels like they are stone cold in terms of confidence. Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and many others are struggling for form at precisely the wrong time of the season, but Jadon Sancho has looked very good in recent weeks. To finish in the top four defensive mistakes have to be tidied up and United must be more clinical if they’re going to qualify for the Champions League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Man Utd's plans to appoint Mauricio Pochettino in doubt with Real Madrid interested - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's national newspapers... Manchester United's plans to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager could be thrown into chaos with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez furious about their Champions League defeat against Paris Saint-Germain and unhappy with Carlo Ancelotti's approach. Leicester City...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool score, ratings: Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah have Reds near Champions League quarters

Liverpool are on the verge of a spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after earning a well-deserved 2-0 win at Inter Milan on Wednesday in their round of 16 first leg. The Reds dominated the chances for most of the match, but it looked like it would end in a 0-0 draw as the seconds ticked off. Substitute Roberto Firmino and superstar attacker Mohamed Salah had other ideas and both scored in the final quarter of an hour to give Liverpool the comfortable lead. The winning goal from Firmino came off a corner kick where the Brazilian headed home an unbelievable goal in the 75th minute:
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy