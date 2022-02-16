ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Marcus Rashford Responds To Reports Him And His English Manchester United Teammates Are Unhappy With Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite Ronaldo's goal on Tuesday against Brighton and Hove Albion, the journalist's report was damning...

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has denied reports of a power struggle with Cristiano Ronaldo.The Red Devils are in the midst of a disappointing season, with a top-four finish the best they can hope for in the Premier League.Maguire has been below par and it has been reported that the United skipper has felt undermined by Ronaldo's influence, with his continued role as captain questioned.Marcus Rashford dismissed talk of a dressing room divide involving Ronaldo earlier this week and Maguire has denied the latest reports."I've seen a lot of reports about this club that aren't true and this is another," he posted ahead of Sunday's Premier League match at Leeds."Not going to start posting about everything that is written but I needed to make this one clear. We're united and focused on Sunday. Enjoy your day everyone."
Hakim Ziyech has expressed his desire to help Chelsea win more silverware this season ahead of another crucial week in their campaign.The Morocco international was the hero against Crystal Palace on Saturday after he found the net with just a minute left at Selhurst Park to secure a 1-0 win.It helped Chelsea strengthen their stranglehold on third place in the Premier League but with the title almost certainly out of reach, the Blues' chief focus will be on adding more cups to their cabinet after they followed up UEFA Super Cup success in August with victory in the Club World...
The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there's still plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: United happy to let Ronaldo walk. Manchester United are ready to part...
