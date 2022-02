Sarina Wiegman is confident her England team will learn a valuable lesson ahead of their Euro 2022 finals campaign after they were pegged back by Olympic champions Canada.Wiegman’s side deservedly led 1-0 at Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium on Thursday evening as they dominated the Canadians in the first half of their opening Arnold Clark Cup fixture, but they ultimately had to make do with a 1-1 draw after the visitors showed their class after the break.England will head into this summer’s tournament on home soil as one of the favourites to win the title, and their head coach is happy they...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO