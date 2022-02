Edouard Mendy has had a quite incredible 18 months (and counting) as Chelsea goalkeeper, and to celebrate the club got him to sit down for a Q and A session. The most interesting question asked of him was what his best save at Chelsea was, and he didn’t have to think long for an answer. If you cast your mind back to last year, you shouldn’t have to either.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO