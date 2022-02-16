ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Popat Discusses Different Aspects of Managing GVHD

By Targeted Oncology Staff
 4 days ago

During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Uday R. Popat, MD, discussed the approaches to identifying and managing graft-vs-host disease. Targeted OncologyTM: What is the background and management of GVHD?. POPAT: GVHD is the leading cause of nonrelapse mortality or treatment-related death following allogeneic transplant. We recently did a...

Nature.com

Optimized cyclosporine starting dose may reduce risk of acute GvHD after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation: a single-center cohort study

Cyclosporine A (CsA) is commonly used for Graft versus Host Disease (GvHD) prophylaxis at a recommended starting dose of 3"‰mg/kg/d: Evidence for the effect of different CsA starting doses on GvHD risk is limited. We therefore estimated the association of 5"‰mg/kg/d (CsA5) and 3"‰mg/kg/d (CsA3) CsA starting doses with GvHD risk in two consecutive cohorts of allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) patients, exploring potential risk factors for incident acute GvHD, with a focus on CsA starting dose. We analyzed 519 patients within CsA5 (n"‰="‰153) and CsA3 (n"‰="‰366). The cumulative incidence function of acute GvHD grade â‰¥2 was higher in the CsA3 compared to the CsA5 group (41% vs. 33%, respectively; p"‰="‰0.043), without impacting chronic GvHD. In multivariable analysis, a CsA starting dose of 3"‰mg/kg/d, no ATG use, unrelated donor and high to very high disease risk index were significantly associated with acute GvHD grade â‰¥2. A higher CsA starting dose of 5"‰mg/kg/d was independently associated with lower acute GvHD risk, and higher CsA levels in the early period after allo-HCT were reached.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER

