Louisiana man gets prison time for killing bald eagle, taking its feathers
A man who admitted to killing a bald eagle and keeping a feather for himself will spend a month in federal prison. The Department...www.wbrz.com
A man who admitted to killing a bald eagle and keeping a feather for himself will spend a month in federal prison. The Department...www.wbrz.com
I have more respect for the eagle that pathetic excuse of a man
What they should have done was Skin him alive, that piece of Thash 😡😡👺👺
thats a weak sentence for killing a bald eagle!!
Comments / 34