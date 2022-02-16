ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana man gets prison time for killing bald eagle, taking its feathers

By WBRZ Staff
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man who admitted to killing a bald eagle and keeping a feather for himself will spend a month in federal prison. The Department...

www.wbrz.com

Comments / 34

Harriet L
3d ago

I have more respect for the eagle that pathetic excuse of a man

Reply(7)
14
Cajun 30
3d ago

What they should have done was Skin him alive, that piece of Thash 😡😡👺👺

Reply(6)
12
Robert Helton
3d ago

thats a weak sentence for killing a bald eagle!!

Reply(1)
18
Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Homer, LA
State
Louisiana State
CBS News

Biden convinced Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said he’s convinced Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Moscow maintains it has no plans to invade. Mr. Biden said until there's military action, the door remains open to a diplomatic solution to diffuse the threat. Holly Williams reports.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer

Comments / 0

Community Policy