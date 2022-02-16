ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mebane, NC

NC man with outstanding warrant gave deputies someone else’s name during investigation, officials say

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ey2dG_0eGXxYin00

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a domestic disturbance investigation where he gave deputies the wrong name.

Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff’s Department say they responded to the 1300 block of Broadwood Acres in Mebane just after noon on Saturday after getting a call about a domestic disturbance.

They say they interviewed a man who was involved in the disturbance and the man identified himself with the name of someone he knew, rather than his own. Deputies identified the man as Andrew Paul Booth after further investigation.

Booth had an outstanding warrant for cyberstalking out of Guilford County. He was arrested for that warrant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte girl found in Davidson County after being held for ransom at gunpoint, sheriff says; suspect arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old girl who was being held for ransom is safe thanks to the combined efforts of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police contacted the sheriff’s office for help finding a 17-year-old girl. The girl had been abducted and was being held at […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Meck County Sheriff deputy in stable condition, suspect injured in shootout in University City area, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds following an exchange in gunfire with a driver in the University City area, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The shootout happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, on Salome Church Road. According to the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mebane, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Alamance, NC
City
Mebane, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
Alamance County, NC
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Paul
Fox 46 Charlotte

2 arrested after robbery at Gastonia bank

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men were arrested and charged with robbing a bank in Gastonia Wednesday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Police said officers were called to the PNC Bank on New Hope Road just before 2:30 p.m. for a bank robbery that had just happened. Investigators said a suspect […]
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Thought he was going to crash in my yard’: Neighbors recall hearing fatal plane crash on I-85 in NC

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who live within walking distance from the highway and minutes from the Davidson County Airport are sharing stories of what they saw and heard Wednesday night as a plane crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-85. One couple says they’ve lived near the airport for 35 years, and they’ve never […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy