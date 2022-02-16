ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Four workers fired after thousands of Massachusetts drivers got licenses without road tests

By Cameron Jenkins, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eXSFl_0eGXxXq400

( The Hill ) — Four employees for the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) were fired this week after it was discovered that nearly 2,100 drivers were given licenses without taking road tests.

Officials at the RMV confirmed the news to The Boston Globe on Wednesday, saying that the situation is currently under investigation.

MDOT partners with Geico to keep roadways safe

“Upon discovering suspicious activity regarding the issuance of road tests in 2020, the Registry of Motor Vehicles launched an investigation and referred the issue to law enforcement,”  RMV spokesperson Jacquelyn Goddard told the Globe. “The RMV has determined 2,100 drivers were granted licenses without taking a road test. All impacted individuals have been contacted and will be required to take and pass a road test within 10 days. The RMV has terminated four employees involved in this matter and will continue to work with law enforcement on their ongoing investigation.”

In 2020, investigations started after an RMV supervisor reported suspicious activity, a source told the Globe.

The RMV later determined that since around April of 2018, a total of about 2,100 drivers were given passing marks by two test instructors at the Brockton Customer Service Center for road tests they never actually completed. The Globe reported that both instructors, who were not named, and two service center employees were fired in connection to the scheme.

Officials said the road tests would be free of charge for those affected, and those who fail their test will be reissued a learner’s permit and be offered a Massachusetts ID card free of charge.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Rmv#The Boston Globe#Mdot#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Fairfax schools to drop mask requirement on March 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Fairfax County Public Schools is rescinding its mask mandate. The decision comes after Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed legislation that allows parents to opt out of masking in school. In a letter, Fairfax County Superintendent Scott Brabrand says the school system will require masks until March 1. This deadline coincides […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
WDVM 25

I-39 re-opens after massive back-up

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — More than 100 vehicles were stalled on I-39 Thursday night into Friday morning as a substantial snowstorm ripped through Central Illinois. At noon on Friday, the Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the northbound lane was open, and hours later, the agency reopened the rest of the highway. A preliminary investigation […]
EL PASO, IL
WDVM 25

Prince William County Schools make masks optional

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Schools will no longer require masks in schools. Superintendent LaTanya McDade announced that masks are now optional starting Feb. 22. The announcement complies with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s new law, allowing parents to opt-out children from wearing face coverings. “Despite our individual personal beliefs, be it […]
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Two Hyattsville Men Charged With Kidnapping and Assault

HYATTSVILLE, M.d (WDVM) — The Montgomery county police department has successfully arrested and charged two Hyattsville men with kidnapping and assault. 22-year-old javier ortiz and edwin reyes are accused of kidnapping and assaulting a young woman earlier this month. According to the accuser, she was approached by the two men at the Unplugged Restaurant and […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

Arlington Public Schools makes masks optional

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – Arlington Public Schools are updating their masking policy. The decision comes just a day after Governor Youngkin signed a new bill that makes masks optional in Virginia schools. In a board meeting Thursday, the school system said it will require masks until March 1, following the deadline for schools to comply […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy