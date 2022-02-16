ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outset Medical Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.10, revenue of $28.15M beats by $1.72M

By Gaurav Batavia
 3 days ago
Outset Medical press release (NASDAQ:OM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.77 misses by $0.10....

Ceragon Networks Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $77.76M

Ceragon Networks press release (NASDAQ:CRNT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02. Revenue of $77.76M (+5.1% Y/Y). The company is targeting revenue growth in 2022. Assuming the global component shortage, supply chain disruptions and shipping issues will calm down, it expects yearly revenue to be between $305M - $320M.
Social Security: Millions Reportedly Getting $1,657 Checks

Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
ECONOMY
LL Flooring Holdings: Attractive Upside But With Risk Attached

LL Flooring Holdings has done well to gradually grow its top line and to generate some positive cash flows in recent years. Generally speaking, when consumers want to install flooring or some other thing into their home, they go to one of the big box retailers that offer a wide variety of solutions for their needs. But one company that has made its mark by going against the grain and by focusing solely on one niche space, flooring, is a firm called LL Flooring Holdings (LL). In recent years, management has succeeded in slowly growing the company's revenue. This alone is great for shareholders, as is the fact that cash flow has improved over time. Add on to this the fact that shares of the company look to be rather cheap, and it may seem like a no-brainer as an opportunity. But it is important to be cognizant of the fact that its volatile operating history could result in pain in the future just like what was seen in years past. And for this reason, while shares of the business probably are attractive at this time, investors should approach the firm with a sense of caution. Because any return to the kind of performance seen in prior years could result in pain for investors who hitch on for the ride.
ECONOMY
Edgewell Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.01, revenue of $463.3M misses by $4.11M

Edgewell press release (NYSE:EPC): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.01. Revenue of $463.3M (+2.7% Y/Y) misses by $4.11M. Organic net sales increased 2.5% Y/Y. For FY2022, the company expects net sales to increase mid-single digits (previously low-single digit increase); Adjusted EPS to be in the range of $2.74 to $3.02 (previously $2.98 to $3.26) vs. consensus of $3.16.
Pfizer Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.21, revenue of $23.84B misses by $360M

Pfizer press release (NYSE:PFE): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.21. Revenue of $23.84B (+104.1% Y/Y) misses by $360M. Revenues of $23.8 Billion, Reflecting 106% Operational Growth; Excluding Contributions from Comirnaty and Paxlovid, Revenues Declined 2% Operationally Driven Primarily by the Impact of Fewer Selling Days Compared to the Prior-Year Quarter.
New Residential Investment Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 in-line, revenue of $1.1B beats by $115.1M

New Residential Investment press release (NYSE:NRZ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 in-line. Revenue of $1.1B (+14.5% Y/Y) beats by $115.1M. Book value per common share of $11.44. “As we look ahead in 2022, we are extremely well-positioned to benefit from the current rate environment given our large portfolio of MSRs and our complementary operating businesses, which should help drive earnings and book value higher,” said Michael Nierenberg, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.
nVent Electric Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.02, revenue of $669M beats by $62.6M; initiates Q1 and FY22 guidance

NVent Electric press release (NYSE:NVT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50 beats by $0.02. Revenue of $669M (+28.4% Y/Y) beats by $62.6M. Guidance: The company introduces 2022 sales guidance of up 6 to 10 percent, which represents a range of a 6 to 9 percent increase in organic sales versus the prior year vs. consensus of $2.62B. The company expects full-year 2022 EPS on a GAAP basis of $1.75 to $1.85 and $2.10 to $2.20 on an adjusted basis vs. consensus of $2.19.
IncyteEPS of $0.10, revenue of $862.5M beats by $49.12M

Incyte press release (NASDAQ:INCY): Q4 EPS of $0.10 may not be comparable to consensus of $0.86. Revenue of $862.5M (+9.2% Y/Y) beats by $49.12M. Total product and royalty revenues of $813 million (+20%) in Q4’21. Jakafi® (ruxolitinib) net product revenues of $592 million (+15%) in Q4’21 and $2.135 billion...
