ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

F5: More Data Analytics And More M&A Would Imply Higher Stock Price

By Hohaf Investments
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

F5 offers application security, multi-cloud management, online fraud prevention, and other network security tools. F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) reports growing demand for its software and growing recurrent revenue. The company also announced that it would continue to invest in data analytics, which would most likely enhance new offerings and future revenue growth. Under...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Tree House Foods plans for more price hikes to offset higher costs

Tree House Foods (NYSE:THS) said a 1% drop in revenue during Q4 was primarily driven by unfavorable volume/mix excluding acquisitions due to supply chain disruption, which challenged the company's ability to meet demand. Gross profit as a percentage fell to 14.7% from 19.4% a year ago. The decrease was primarily...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

LL Flooring Holdings: Attractive Upside But With Risk Attached

LL Flooring Holdings has done well to gradually grow its top line and to generate some positive cash flows in recent years. Generally speaking, when consumers want to install flooring or some other thing into their home, they go to one of the big box retailers that offer a wide variety of solutions for their needs. But one company that has made its mark by going against the grain and by focusing solely on one niche space, flooring, is a firm called LL Flooring Holdings (LL). In recent years, management has succeeded in slowly growing the company's revenue. This alone is great for shareholders, as is the fact that cash flow has improved over time. Add on to this the fact that shares of the company look to be rather cheap, and it may seem like a no-brainer as an opportunity. But it is important to be cognizant of the fact that its volatile operating history could result in pain in the future just like what was seen in years past. And for this reason, while shares of the business probably are attractive at this time, investors should approach the firm with a sense of caution. Because any return to the kind of performance seen in prior years could result in pain for investors who hitch on for the ride.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Reasons I'm Ready to Buy More Unity Stock After Its Q4 report

The stock is trading about 44% off its all-time high, while the business is enjoying momentum. Unity is seeing healthy demand across gaming, e-commerce, and industrial use cases. The business is delivering robust revenue growth, while profitability is rapidly improving. It's been quite the rollercoaster ride for Unity Software (NYSE:U)...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Amesite prices $2.75M of stock offering

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) has priced its "best efforts" underwritten public offering of 3,437,500 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $0.80/share for an aggregate offering of ~$2.75M. Offering is expected to close on February 16, 2022. Net proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#M A#Data Analytics#Share Price#Data Analysis#Ffiv#Fcf#F5#Dcf#Emea
Seeking Alpha

Globant: Massive Clients And M&A Experience Imply Higher Valuation

Globant is an IT and software development company helping large organizations change through digital and cognitive transformation. After close to 19 years in IT and software development, Globant (GLOB) owns a lot of accumulated know-how. The company also has relationships with massive clients all over the world, which will most likely acquire some of GLOB’s new innovative consulting services. I am quite optimistic about the new Cultural Hacking Studio and the Augmented Coding services, which were designed in 2021. If GLOB continues to acquire other competitors as promised in the prospectus, revenue will most likely trend north. Despite the client concentration risk and potential M&A failures, the current valuation fails to represent future free cash flow.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

Stocks open higher on Wall Street with more help from tech

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market further into the green for the week after a solid gain a day earlier. The S&P 500 was up 1% in the early going. The gains were broad. Nine of ten stocks in the benchmark index rose, led by big technology companies including Microsoft. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1.4% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had a more modest gain of 0.7%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.94%, but it’s still the highest it’s been since before the pandemic began. Disney reports its latest results after the closing bell.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Law.com

Peloton’s Wild Stock Ride Makes M&A Bit More Tricky

Peloton was a darling of investors early in the pandemic when fitness fans, cooped up at home, flocked to its sleek gadgets and subscription services. Wild swings in Peloton Interactive Inc.’s stock price and a “factory reset” of the exercise-bike maker’s business have left investors scratching their heads over how much the stock is worth and what price a prospective buyer would need to pay to acquire the one-time pandemic star.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Deere's Bumpy Road To New Highs

Deere just reported stellar 1Q22 earnings despite significant supply chain and cost issues pressuring its operating income. I'm bullish on Deere & Company (DE). It's one of my largest long-term dividend growth investments, and it's the cornerstone of my agriculture bull case, which I started working on in early 2020. In December, I wrote my most recent article covering the company's ability to generate strong free cash flow, used to aggressively hike dividends and boost buybacks.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

F5 Stock: Unfairly Undervalued

F5 Inc.'s share price was discounted by the market due to supply chain concerns. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Aseity Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Ally Financial to use Pagaya analytics to expand credit access to more customers

Ally Financial's (NYSE:ALLY) credit card business will use artificial intelligence technology and analytics from fintech firm Pagaya for application analysis. The partnership will allow Ally (ALLY) to target more "pre-qualified" customers that are outside its existing credit criteria. "Our partnership with Pagaya allows us to expand our offerings to consumers...
CREDITS & LOANS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons I'm Buying More Upstart Stock

Upstart’s loan-approval platform uses a much more complex algorithm than traditional credit scores, resulting in more accurate indications of a borrower's credit risk. The company is both profitable and growing rapidly. It is seeing the adoption of its service in new markets. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) has been taking the lending...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

DOE/EIA diesel price powers higher, up more than 10 cents

Only four times in the past 10 years has the weekly average retail diesel price published by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration risen double digits in a week. The price posted Monday was one of those four. It rose 10.5 cents per gallon to $3.951. That’s the highest level...
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Why did Quidel stock pop up today? Better-than-expected Q4 2021 results

After back-to-back sessions of losses, Quidel (QDEL +10.6%) closed higher on Friday as Wall Street reacted to the COVID-19 test maker’s strong revenue beat for Q4 2021. While the quarterly revenue for COVID-19 products jumped ~26% YoY to $511.8M, total revenue dropped ~21% YoY to $636.9M amid an unfavorable product mix. However, the top line exceeded analysts’ estimates by as much as $119.5M. Meanwhile, Q4 net income contracted ~38% YoY to $291.4M after operating expenses climbed ~33% YoY to $112.6M. For the full year, the topline expanded ~2% YoY to $1.7B as revenue for COVID-19 products gained ~42% YoY to $1.3B.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Fastly: This Is Not A Lost Cause

Shares of Fastly have cratered nearly 50% since the start of the year. Few stocks have been plagued as much as Fastly (FSLY) has over the past year. At the heights of the pandemic, Fastly was an investor darling (though it's difficult to recall those times now), buoyed by a ramp in internet usage and investor money pouring endlessly into tech stocks. Fast forward a year later, however, and the narrative for Fastly couldn't look bleaker. After coming off a temporary service outage last summer (that barely lasted a day, but whose impacts are still being felt now several quarters layer), Fastly's approach has shifted from playing offense (growing the business) to protecting what it already has.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Sidus Space stock tumbles 20% in midday trading

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock tumbled 20% in midday trading Friday. Shares of the satellite provider last changed hands at $6.50, down 20%, at approximately 12:50 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $8.03, hitting a high of $8.39 before shifting direction to head south to $6.30. Sidus held its initial public...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

CrowdStrike: It's Still On Sale - Buy While You Still Can

CrowdStrike will report its FQ4 results on 9 March. All eyes will be focused on whether its growth has slowed. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) is the next-gen endpoint security leader leading in the cloud-native endpoint detection and response (NYSE:EDR) space. The cybersecurity leader is well respected in its industry. In one of our articles last year, we also discussed that it's recognized as one of the leading players for endpoint security. Furthermore, the company has also demonstrated robust execution to justify its moat and increased customer adoption.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Palantir: The Sell-Off Is An Overreaction To Misunderstood Government Numbers

Palantir delivered a strong 2021 full of revenue growth and free cash flow. Palantir (PLTR) is down more than 10% today, and make no mistake; shares could go lower. Investors need to be clear about their objectives. Are you investing in PLTR trying to generate a quick profit or is this a long-term investment because you believe in the company? Many see PLTR as a Cathie Wood hype stock while others are trading it trying to make a quick profit. PLTR has always been a long-term investment for me, and regardless of whether shares are $12 or in the $20s, I will continue to add to my position as I allocate more capital to my portfolio. If you can't handle the volatility or don't have a long time horizon, don't invest in PLTR. You would probably sleep better allocating your capital to an S&P index fund and mitigating your risk profile. PLTR is part of my long-term core holdings for capital appreciation. The capital I allocate to PLTR, I consider locked up for 5-10 years, so please keep that in mind. While the declining share price isn't flattering, it doesn't bother me either because I will continue to buy more shares as long as I believe in the company's future.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy