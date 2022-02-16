Topeka COVID-19 vaccine clinic closes ahead of winter weather
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Kansas Museum of History in Topeka will be closed on Thursday due to impending winter weather according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.Winter storm set to move through late tonight and linger through tomorrow
The vaccine clinic will be closed Feb. 17 and will be reopened on Friday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 a.m. The Topeka area is expected to receive anywhere between 3 and 6 inches of snow on Thursday with temperatures dropping into the 20s overnight.
