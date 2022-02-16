ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka COVID-19 vaccine clinic closes ahead of winter weather

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gi44u_0eGXx2o200

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Kansas Museum of History in Topeka will be closed on Thursday due to impending winter weather according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Winter storm set to move through late tonight and linger through tomorrow

The vaccine clinic will be closed Feb. 17 and will be reopened on Friday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 a.m. The Topeka area is expected to receive anywhere between 3 and 6 inches of snow on Thursday with temperatures dropping into the 20s overnight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

City of Topeka, KDOT prepare for winter storm

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With a winter storm bearing down on much of the northeast part of the state, road conditions are expected to worsen rapidly overnight and leading into Thursday morning. The Kansas Department of Transportation released an alert on their Facebook page that Kansans should be prepared for blizzard conditions if they have to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Downtown Lawrence closing Saturday morning for snow removal

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence has announced plans to remove snow in its downtown areas. According to the city, on Saturday, Feb. 19, from midnight to 7 a.m., city crews and contracted services will remove snow from the downtown area. The city says that in order to ensure the safety of the snow […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

How much has it snowed in Northeast Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The results are in for snowfall totals after Thursday morning’s winter storm. Areas south and east of Topeka were hit hard with snow while areas to the north of the capital city received little to no snow. Much of the area south and east of Topeka received around six inches of snow, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Traffic delays on I-70, KHP calls road ‘extraordinarily’ icy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Turnpike Authority is reporting an “incident” is slowing traffic on I-70 near the 194-mile marker in the eastbound lanes, just west of Lawrence. An official at the Highway Patrol station Troop B said they have been getting reports that the eastbound lanes are “extraordinarily” icy, and “solid sheets of ice.” […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Topeka, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Health
Topeka, KS
COVID-19 Vaccines
KSNT News

COVID-19 testing sites, delays and closures

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is delaying some COVID testing sites and closing some Thursday after rain and snow hit northeast Kansas overnight. Through the night, temperatures kept dropping transitioning into a wintry mix, followed by heavy snow early Thursday morning. With law enforcement urging caution on the roads, KDHE […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Plow destroys multiple mailboxes in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka confirmed they are aware that several mailboxes in south Topeka were damaged this morning when snowplows came through the area. The city has apologized for the damage and provided a phone number for citizens to call to report damage: 785-368-3803.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

COVID indicator moves to ‘substantial’ after weeks in red

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County COVID-19 Indicator Report moved after weeks in the high category into substantial. The Indicator report period is from Feb 6 through Feb. 12. The weekly case incidence or the number of new cases diagnosed during a week went from 823 to 605, a substantial drop in cases after several […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Winter Storm
KSNT News

Travel quarantine list for Kansas disappearing soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – There will no longer be a COVID-19 travel quarantine list created by Kansas health officials soon, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The move is a sign of pandemic conditions possibly improving for the state, which has sent out guidelines since 2020 for different places requiring a quarantine when […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka city offices, non-essential services closed

TOPEKA (KSNT) -Gretchen Spiker, Director of Communications, for the City of Topeka, announced early Thursday morning that all Topeka city offices and non-essential services will be closed after a winter storm moved through the area overnight making traveling difficult. Municipal Court will also be closed today, according to Spiker. Both Topeka police and the Shawnee […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Icy road conditions cause several crashes on Kansas highways

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several car crashes occurred on Kansas highways on Thursday, Feb. 17 as motorists sought to navigate the icy and snowy road conditions. No fatalities happened on Thursday, but several accidents resulted in vehicle damage and injuries including one accident where a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck closed down I-70 temporarily and another […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KSNT News

Shawnee County District Court closes Thursday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Court will be closed Thursday after a mix of sleet and freezing rain began falling in northeast Kansas making traveling treacherous in some areas. Court Administrator Lea Dawn Welch told the media that all hearings will be rescheduled. Shawnee County is closed today for non-essential personnel, according to […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Municipal Court drops mask requirement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Municipal Court has dropped its mask requirement for all employees and visitors as of Monday, Feb 21. This announcement follows many similar reports from other city organizations that have also announced that masks would no longer be required. Similar to other city organizations, the Topeka Municipal Court still encourages visitors […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Sedgwick County Zoo plus snow equals cuteness overload

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While children are eager to get outside and play in the snow, some zoo animals are already getting their chance. The Sedgwick County Zoo is closed to visitors Thursday because of the weather, but workers are still on duty, taking care of the animals. They shared pictures of some of the […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Restaurants raising prices because of pandemic

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Restaurants everywhere have been experiencing problems with shortages since the start of the pandemic. Christian Jossa is the manager of El Ranchito in Southwest Topeka. He says that it has been harder lately to get things like alcohol, vegetables and even certain types of meat that they use. But, it isn’t just food […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KDHE: 81 COVID hospitalizations, but cases drop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of Kansans testing positive for the coronavirus has dropped again. Since Wednesday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) reports 1,482 positive test results in Kansas. That is the lowest increase since Nov. 1, 2021. There are a couple of things to keep in mind about the lower […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Topeka school district drops mask requirement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Auburn-Washburn school district has announced that it will no longer be requiring masks at its schools or school-related events due to falling COVID-19 numbers on Thursday. Set to take effect on Feb. 21, USD 437 will no longer be requiring masks, though they are still strongly encouraged at Pauline Central and […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka 501 offering mental health check-in for staff on Monday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools has announced that it will be offering a free Mental Health Check-In on Monday, Feb. 21. for any USD 501 staff who wish to sign up. Topeka Public Schools have partnered with the Family Service and Guidance Center to offer this free check-in which will take place from 8 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy