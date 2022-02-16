“I am not happy at all”: Rep. McKinley on Mountain State Carbon coke plant closing

FOLLANSBEE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The impacts of the former Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel coke plant closing especially hits home for many West Virginians, including Congressman David McKinley.

Congressman McKinley he isn’t happy at all about it.

The congressman isn’t just fearing for the 300 plant employees; but for those who supply fuel, maintenance equipment, and the machine shops that keep operations running. He added that schools, hospitals, and emergency services will also be hurt by this.

The Congressman believes something needs to be done.

I want to hold people accountable for what they’re doing because this is our state. When someone comes in and takes away our bread and butter for us, I think they need to be held accountable. Tell us what you’re going to do to make up for this because I don’t want our kids to suffer. Rep. David McKinley, (R) West Virginia

The plant is scheduled to shutdown on March 31st.

