USFL postseason, championship game will not be played in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — While the inaugural season of the United States Football League will be played in Birmingham, the postseason and championship game will move north.

In a statement released Wednesday, the USFL announced that the playoffs and championship game would be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. In a statement, USFL officials said the move was due to Birmingham’s Protective Stadium being unavailable at that time due to the World Games, which will be held this summer.

The stadium holds over 20,000 people and is next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“We’re excited to play our first playoffs and championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium,” said Edward Hartman, executive vice president of business operations for the USFL, said in a press release. “It’s a beautiful stadium with all the facilities necessary to host football at the highest level, and we look forward to crowning our first champion in the shadow of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

The USFL will kick off April 16 with eight teams split into two divisions: the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits in the South Division; and the Michigan Panthers, New Jersey Generals, Philadelphia Stars, and Pittsburgh Maulers in the North Division. There will be a 10-week regular season, with all 40 games played in Birmingham.

The playoffs will begin June 25, as the top two teams in each division face each other in the league’s semifinals. The final two teams will play in the inaugural USFL Championship Game on July 3.

“We are honored that the state-of-the-art Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium was selected as the destination for the USFL’s 2022 playoff,” said Mike Levy, president of operations for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village. “Our facility and campus will provide the perfect setting and backdrop for the USFL’s inaugural playoffs and championships, offering fans and guests visiting our destination multiple opportunities to be engaged at the birthplace of professional football. The games allow our Company to not only share a great event but to showcase the Village with attendees and participants who will also stay at our destination and enjoy our many other entertainment opportunities. We are excited to highlight all that the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls has to offer to the USFL audience.”

The first game of the season will be the Birmingham Stallions playing against the New Jersey Generals in Birmingham on April 16. It will be broadcast live on NBC and FOX.

Tickets can be bought here , where fans can attend the first Stallions game for $10 each and free for children under the age of 15.

