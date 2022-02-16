ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Trailer: A1 & Lyrica Battle Over Their Past Infidelities

By Chris Rogers
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago

Lyrica filed for divorce from A1 after filming this new season of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’, which means the show’s going to be full of drama when it returns on March 31.

Four new hip-hop couples will be airing their dirty laundry on an all-new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, premiering on Thursday, March 31 at 9 PM on WE tv. This season stars hip-hop superstar K. Michelle (K. Michelle: My Life) and Kastan, Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn, (Love & Hip Hop: New York) Lyrica and A1, (Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood) and Gangsta Boo (the first female member of Three 6 Mafia) and Emmet as they head to marriage boot camp to face the music — and see whether their romance can stand the test of time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hqeek_0eGXuoQo00
Lyrica & A1 on ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ (WE tv)

In the one-minute and 40-second trailer for the new season, which you can view above, tears are shed, accusations are thrown, and past instances of cheating resurface. Especially when it comes to Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood duo Lyrica and A1. “She has stepped out. I have stepped out. But for some reason, hers don’t count,” A1 tells resident counselor Dr. Ish Major and the established Judge Lynn Toler.

Then, a few seconds later, Lyrica can be seen yelling “Take your long lumpy booty out of here” to another housemate, so we think it’s safe to say that this is going to be one heck of a new season. Sadly, we don’t think A1 and Lyrica will end up saving their relationship, as she filed for divorce in early January — after the couple filmed this new season of Marriage Boot Camp.

Want to see more? The new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition premieres on WE tv on March 31 at 9pm. Don’t miss it!

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’: Amber Portwood Reveals Daughter Leah, 12, Is ‘Embarrassed’ By Her

Amber Portwood opened up about her strained relationship with daughter Leah during the Jan. 25 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’. Amber Portwood‘s relationship with her 12-year-old daughter, Leah, may be improving, but that doesn’t mean the past has been forgotten. During the Jan. 25 episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, Amber opened up about the difficulties she’s faced with trying to repair her relationship with her daughter, and how Leah’s “embarrassed” by her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
K. Michelle
Person
Gangsta Boo
Person
Rich Dollaz
Person
Lynn Toler
Bossip

Yiiiikes: Fans Allege That Lil Baby Flaunting His Rapper Babymama-ship With Jayda Cheaves Triggered Saweetie SHADE—But There’s THIS

Some fans think shots were fired in Lil Baby’s direction after he appeared to be having a fun time with his on and off again baby’s mama, Jayda Cheaves, but is it true?. Although the famous pair have not officially confirmed they are back in a relationship, Baby and Jayda are not hiding that they are currently on vacation together and celebrating a friend’s birthday in Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Love & Hip-Hop' Star Files for Divorce

Lyrica Anderson is pulling the plug on her marriage to producer A1 Bently. The couple has starred on multiple seasons of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, chronicling both their romantic relationship and music careers as they tried merging both. Anderson is a talented singer who has written songs for singers like Beyonce – while A1 has worked with the likes of Chris Brown, French Montana and Fabolous. The couple eloped in 2016, but their marital bliss has been short-lived.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Distractify

Are 'Love & Hip Hop' Stars Cyn Santana and Booby Gibson Still Together?

Season 2 of VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, just like Season 1, brought together many castmates from various Love & Hip Hop shows together to connect, have some fun, and let their guards down while creating some great memories with new and old friends. This time around, the cast appeared to be a lot bigger and included LHH's Mimi Faust, Stevie J, Erica Mena, Safaree Samuels, and Jonathan Fernandez, to name a few.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriage Boot Camp#Infidelities#Love Hip Hop#Mafia
hotnewhiphop.com

Treach & Pepa's Daughter Egypt Marries Sam Wright At Las Vegas Chapel

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for the daughter of two Hip Hop icons now that she has tied the knot. For years, Growing Up Hip Hop fans have been getting to know Egypt Criss and her beau Sam Wright thanks to WEtv. The young couple put their relationship highs and lows out for the world to see, causing the pair to often become targets of critics.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Is Dropping Another Lil Baby-Assisted Single

Remember that little mystery snippet at the end of Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby‘s “Do We Have a Problem?” music video? Well, Barbz, rejoice, because it’s dropping sooner than expected. Minaj announced via socials that her follow-up single, titled “Bussin” — also with Baby — will release this Friday (Feb. 11).
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
Vibe

Brooklyn Rapper TDott Woo Shot Dead At 22 Hours After Signing Record Deal

Brooklyn rapper TDott Woo has passed away after being shot and killed in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Tuesday (Feb. 1), just hours after inking his first record deal. He was just 22 years old. TDott was reportedly shot in the head while standing in front of his mother’s home near the intersection of East 98th Street and Avenue L. He was transported to Brookdale Hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Prior to the incident, TDott announced a partnership with Million Dollar Music, which was going to distribute his music and help build on the buzz the Canarsie native had created over...
BROOKLYN, NY
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Alina Officially Fired By TLC, But What About Caleb?

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has a lot of engaging storylines fans are interested in, though much of that’s overshadowed as of late due to the ongoing drama with Season 5 star Alina Kozhevnikova. Many past posts from Alina’s social media contained numerous racial slurs and other instances of racism, which led to calls for her dismissal from the franchise. Rumors surfaced earlier this week that TLC fired her, and today we have confirmation from the network that is the case. With that said, what does this mean for her American suitor Caleb Greenwood?
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
145K+
Followers
14K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy