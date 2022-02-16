Video shows Brightline train hit car, 3rd train collision in 4 days

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Dashcam video shows a Brightline train slamming into a car that drove onto the tracks in Lake Worth Beach Wednesday morning, in what is now the third train vs. car collision in South Florida in the past four days.

According to WPTV , the wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. and split the car in half.

Surveillance video released by Brightline shows the train approaching the intersection as the driver deliberately went around the gates and another car that had stopped to let the train pass.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the impact of the crash split the car in half. The driver was rushed to a Florida hospital with injuries.

On Tuesday morning , a woman and a baby narrowly escaped a car after they ended up on the tracks in Delray Beach, moments before a train slammed into the vehicle.

