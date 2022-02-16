ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patti Smith fondly walks down memory lane

By Spencer Fordin
Longboat Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShe came in through the botanical garden. Patti Smith, poet, rock star and decorated author, arrived at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens on Tuesday to walk through a living art exhibit dedicated to her creative life and love affair with late photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. And here, after she had taken...

Classic Rock Q107

Patti Smith Performs Livestream From Electric Lady: Review

Patti Smith is adjusting to post-lockdown life, just like the rest of us. "I promised everybody that I would wash my hair for this event," she said last night during a livestream performance from Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The stream was broadcast for Smith's Substack subscribers, a platform on which the singer-songwriter has been uploading poems, stories and videos since April 2021.
CELEBRITIES
North Country Public Radio

'Wait Wait' for Feb. 12, 2022: With Not My Job guest Patti Smith

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Patti Smith and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Maeve Higgins, and Bobcat Goldthwait. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Toilet Watergate; One Plus One...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
William Blake
Person
Robert Mapplethorpe
Person
Michael Stipe
Person
Patti Smith
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Three’s Company’ Star Joyce DeWitt Reflected on Fond Memories of the Late John Ritter

For Joyce DeWitt, her memories about co-star John Ritter from Three’s Company are deep and personal. Both of them kept the ABC sitcom going. DeWitt played Joyce Wood opposite Ritter’s Jack Tripper. Their scenes inside the shared apartment space along with Suzanne Somers and others probably bring smiles to people’s faces. She talked about Ritter and those thoughts are shared in an article from Best Life.
CELEBRITIES
theplaylist.net

‘About Joan’ Review: Isabelle Huppert Wanders Down Memory Lane [Berlin]

It sounds like the set-up to a French New Wave film: a French au pair falls in love with an Irish pickpocket leading to a whirlwind romance that changes both their lives. It might be twee, but Joan Verra (Isabelle Huppert) lived it, and on a long, rainy, nighttime drive reflects on the intense, yet fleeting relationship of her youth. Breaking the fourth wall, Joan speaks to us directly, musing on truth, memory, and the hazy ground that exists between them. “About Joan” is, well, about Joan, who has experienced the successes, heartbreaks, regrets, and happiness you’d expect from anyone who has reached their golden years. The problem is that co-writer and director Laurent Larivière gives us very little reason to care about Joan’s life, which seems to have been governed more by chance, than any particular whims or will of her own.
MOVIES
#Memory Lane#Poetry#Photography
