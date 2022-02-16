Patti Smith fondly walks down memory lane

It sounds like the set-up to a French New Wave film: a French au pair falls in love with an Irish pickpocket leading to a whirlwind romance that changes both their lives. It might be twee, but Joan Verra (Isabelle Huppert) lived it, and on a long, rainy, nighttime drive reflects on the intense, yet fleeting relationship of her youth. Breaking the fourth wall, Joan speaks to us directly, musing on truth, memory, and the hazy ground that exists between them. “About Joan” is, well, about Joan, who has experienced the successes, heartbreaks, regrets, and happiness you’d expect from anyone who has reached their golden years. The problem is that co-writer and director Laurent Larivière gives us very little reason to care about Joan’s life, which seems to have been governed more by chance, than any particular whims or will of her own.

