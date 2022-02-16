Central Texas police arrest woman who allegedly shot man, fled scene

Copperas Cove police have arrested a woman who is charged with aggravated assault after she allegedly shot a man.

Police said Makayla Jordan Cirilo allegedly shot the man after an argument ensued between the two, who know each other. Around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Hackberry Street following reports of a gunshot victim.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound," said Copperas Cove police. "The victim said the suspect fled the scene and identified her as Makayla Jordan Cirilo."

The man was transported to Advent Health Central Texas with non-life-threatening injuries, said police. Officers located and apprehended Cirilo at a nearby residence without incident.

Cirilo is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a bond set at $100,000. The investigation remains active and ongoing.