Police chief: Man pointed pellet gun at Billings officer before fatal shooting

Related
Billings police respond to overnight shooting, stabbing
Billings police investigated two separate violent incidents Friday night and into early Saturday morning, a shooting and a stabbing. At 11:14 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a shooting near the 1200 block of 18th Street West. A man was shot and taken to a hospital in a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a tweet. The suspect was not found.
Coroner identifies man fatally shot by Billings police officer
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the name of the man who was fatally shot by a Billings police officer.
Billings police chief to hold press conference Wednesday on fatal shooting
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday to provide information on a fatal police shooting.
Billings family shocked and scared after fatal shooting outside home
Out on 7th Street West near St. John's Avenue, one woman heard the shots fired right in front of her home during a police shooting Tuesday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lame Deer man pleads guilty to manslaughter for stabbing death
A Lame Deer man accused of fatally stabbing another man during an argument at a Crow Agency convenience store on the Crow Indian Reservation admitted in federal court Thursday to a manslaughter charge.
Butte men charged with murder for shooting during attempted arrest
Two Butte men pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges stemming from the shooting death of 42-year-old William Harris in December of last year.
Lame Deer man sentenced to prison for chase, shootout with law enforcement
A Lame Deer man was sentenced Thursday to 17 years and four months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for multiple crimes after he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in a shootout on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.
Authorities seeking missing Hardin man
Authorities in Hardin are seeking help finding a missing man, 79-year-old Frederick Knows His Gun Jr. Knows His Gun Jr. was last seen Feb. 3 leaving the Hardin hospital at 9:25 p.m. He was wearing a a green camouflage baseball cap, grey sweatshirt, green camouflage jacket, jeans, and either brown house slippers or shoes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: Laurel student arrested after bringing loaded handgun to high school
Laurel School District Superintendent Linda Filpula said a Laurel High School student brought a gun to school Thursday morning.
Fatal crash reported near Whitehall
WHITEHALL - A 63-year-old semi-truck driver from Rhode Island was killed in a crash on I-90 Wednesday night. According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 9:35 pm near mile marker 260, the semi-driver was traveling too fast around a right-hand turn when the driver overcorrected, overturned and collided with a concrete median barrier.
Q2 News
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.
Comments / 1