Midland, TX

Affidavit reveals details in arrests of MCS staff members

By Erica Miller
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Affidavits obtained by ABC Big 2 News have revealed new details in the arrest of five Midland Christian School employees. Dana Elizabeth Ellis, Matthew David Counts, Jared Owen Lee, Gregory Neal McClendon, and Barry Lee Russell were arrested Wednesday morning , each have been charged with Failure to Report with Intent to Conceal Neglect or Abuse.

According to the affidavit, On January 28, a detective with the Midland Police Department was notified about the possible sexual assault of a student that occurred at the school following baseball practice on January 20.

The detective interviewed the victim who said after practice, he went to the locker room to change and found the lights in the room had been turned off. The victim said someone in the locker room told him it was “Freshman Initiation Day” and pushed him to the ground. At that point, according to the affidavit, the victim said someone began hitting him with a baseball bat. The boy said he was told he was not allowed to hit back. The victim then told the detective that the person hitting him was a 10 th grade student at the school.

The victim told police that he was “flipped over onto his back” and that he was then sexually assaulted with the baseball bat, according to the affidavit.

Arrests made at Midland Christian School

On February 11, the MPD detective went to Midland Christian to speak with the Superintendent, identified at Lee. However, Lee was out of the office. The detective instead spoke with the Secondary School Principal, identified as Ellis. Ellis told investigators she was aware of an investigation, but was unable to provide any documentation regarding the incident.

According to the affidavit, Ellis told investigators that the school was notified of the assault on January 21. Ellis told the detective that Lee asked McClendon, identified as the Athletic Director, and Counts, identified as the Vice Principal of the Secondary School to conduct an “investigation” into the incident rather than report the assault to law enforcement.

The affidavit states that Superintendent Lee later refused to provide documentation regarding the internal investigation.

On February 14, detectives executed a search warrant. During the search, the affidavit states that investigators were presented with “notes” that were written on February 11 and 12, but that no formal investigation had been initiated. The affidavit went on to say investigators were provided copies of emails between those arrested and that “In the emails, it was made very clear that a sexual assault had occurred, and the school had a duty to report it…There were multiple emails exchanged. Several of the administrators refused to report the incident as shown in emails when communicating and responding to the complainant.”

KLST/KSAN

Sutton County Sheriffs respond to fatal morning wreck

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – Sutton County Sheriff, Sonora Volunteer Fire Department, DPS Troopers and Sutton County EMS responded to a fatal accident at the 404 eastbound exit of interstate highway 10 around 9:20 a.m. Friday, February 18th. According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle carrying one passenger had struck the rock embankment at the exit […]
SUTTON COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Body recovered near Concho River and Kirby Park

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A body was found around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, February 19th near the Concho River and Kirby Park according to the San Angelo Police Department. According to SAPD, the body recovered was of a 29-year-old male. Investigators are currently ruling the cause of death as suicide. Foul play is not being […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County jail logs: February 17, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 17 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
