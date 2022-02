There are very few things in life that cats love more than catnip. Maybe their scratching posts or maybe a laser pointer, but all in all, if cats had to choose, we suspect the species as a whole would pick catnip over everything else… even their humans. If you’ve ever watched a cat, let’s say, enjoy the effects of catnip, then you know just how wild it can get. But despite the hilarious spectacle, you might still be wondering: What is catnip and what does it really do to cats?

ANIMALS ・ 21 DAYS AGO