CCSO: school violence program in national spotlight

By WFTX Digital Team
 3 days ago
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office school violence program was announced by Sheriff Kevin Rambosk to be in the national spotlight.

The Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Program monitors possible threats in schools and has been recognized by the School Safety Advocacy Council.

“This terrific award recognizes the Collier County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to school safety and security and underscores the strong partnership we have forged with Superintendent Dr. Kamela Patton and Collier County Public Schools. It is also a testimony to the hard work our deputies do every day to ensure school safety.”
Sheriff Rambosk

The program consists of a threat management team which is made up of a coordinator and representatives around the agency, a Mental Health Bureau Special Investigation Section, Youth Relations Bureau, Delinquency Prevention Services Bureau, along with a Counter-Terrorism and Intelligence Bureau.

CCSO has investigated 1,516 cases since the program began in 2019.

