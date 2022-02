I’m fortunate enough to call Melanie Deysher a great friend and have known her since our boys (seniors now) were in kindergarten. My first experience was helping her teach “Grow Lab” at Nishuane. I was very taken by her commitment to this program, allowing kids the experience of planting, growing and even making smoothies from the fruits of their labor. She took this program to new heights, with a school garden and tireless devotion to seeing it thrive.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO