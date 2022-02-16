ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flood Watch coming for Southern Tier

Cover picture for the articleITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Southern Tier will be under a flood watch...

WETM

Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers starting Thursday morning

Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers from Thursday morning to Friday afternoon & evening. Building cloud cover Wednesday evening into the overnight. Isolated showers possible after sunset, otherwise cloudy conditions. Windy with southerly winds between 10-20 mph. Lows near 40 degrees. Chance for showers returns Thursday morning, then...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chemung, Madison, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chemung; Madison; Onondaga; Schuyler; Seneca; Southern Cayuga; Southern Oneida; Steuben; Tompkins FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams may occur. * WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County. The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be this afternoon through tonight, though any resulting flood problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur, flooding can quickly result. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Southern Inner Channels by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-11 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-11 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Southern Inner Channels FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is occurring. * WHERE...The following area, Southern Inner Channels. * WHEN...Until 900 AM AKST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 523 AM AKST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain during the last 24 hours in areas near the Ward Lake recreational area. Minor flooding is ongoing near the Ward Lake area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in the last 24 hours with locally higher amounts. Little if any additional rainfall is expected. - Areas near the Ward Lake recreational area are the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Northern Fulton, Southeast Warren, Southern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:37:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Fulton; Southeast Warren; Southern Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, eastern Catskills, Capital District, Lake George Saratoga Region, and southern Vermont. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The combination of snowmelt, frozen ground and rainfall will lead to runoff into rivers and streams into this evening. This runoff may allow for river ice to break up in some areas, which could cause ice jams and lead to localized flooding. In addition, a few rivers may reach minor flood stage and the Mettawee River at Granville could reach moderate flood stage. Flooding of poor drainage areas is also possible, especially where snow or ice clogs storm drains. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FULTON COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#The Southern Tier
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 05:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-19 00:33:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Phelps FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. In general, one to two inches of rain is expected, with localized higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest, central, and south central Missouri. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
The Daily News Online

Flood watch to begin Wednesday

Temperatures warming into the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday will bring snow melt and a flood watch to the region. The snow melt will combine with possible rainfall exceeding an inch to bring the potential for flooding from high flows, ice jams, or a combination of both Thursday into Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Eastern Essex, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 11:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 11:30:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Eastern Essex; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Essex FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and Vermont, including the following counties, in northern New York, Eastern Essex, Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin and Western Essex. In Vermont, Eastern Addison, Eastern Rutland, Washington, Western Addison, Western Rutland and Windsor. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The combination of snow melt and 0.25 to 0.75 inches of rainfall will cause sharp rises on streams and rivers. A few river gages may approach minor flood stage by Wednesday morning. In addition, these expected rises will produce some ice break up, increasing the risk of localized ice jam related flooding on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Areas that currently have ice jams in place will be especially susceptible to localized flooding. Some rivers we are watching closely include the Ausable River, Mad River, and Otter Creek. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Flood Watch: Thursday and Friday

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area for the potential of localized flooding from Thursday into Friday. There will be the potential for many areas to receive more than an inch of rain during that time period. With temperatures rising above freezing today, and remaining above freezing through Thursday evening, expect a considerable amount of our current snowpack to melt.
ROCHESTER, NY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chenango, Cortland, Madison, Otsego, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chenango; Cortland; Madison; Otsego; Southern Oneida FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by ice jams is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A risk for ice breakups and ice jams continues today. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur, flooding can quickly result. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
Sandusky Register

Flood, wind watch on for area

SANDUSKY — The Erie County Emergency Management Agency issued two weather-related advisories:. South winds 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Flood watch...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WETM

Potential flooding for the Twin Tiers this week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Back in mid-January, snowstorms were the big talk in weather for the Twin Tiers. Now, concerns for flooding are rising as rainfall and higher temperatures arrive later this week. Weather forecasters around the area and from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Binghamton, NY are...
BINGHAMTON, NY
CBS Boston

Storm Could Bring 6+ Inches Of Snow To Boston Area Friday After Near-Record Warmth

BOSTON (CBS) — For the third time in less than two weeks, we are talking about the potential for record high temperatures immediately followed by the threat of snow. First, it was a record high 60 degrees on Saturday, February 12th…that was followed by 5.9″ of snow Sunday into Monday (Valentine’s Day). Next up, last week…Boston tied a record high of 61 on Thursday, did one better with 62 on Friday only to get blasted by an intense snow squall one day later. And now, here we are…the next three days will undoubtedly be filled with signs of spring. With high temperatures in...
BOSTON, MA
WHNT-TV

Flood Watch In Effect Tuesday

A Flood Watch will go into effect for the Tennessee Valley starting at noon Tuesday through noon on Wednesday. We will see the potential for heavy rainfall as a cold front slowly moves through the region. Showers and storms will begin to move into northwestern Alabama by late afternoon. This could lead to issues for the evening commute as heavy rain could lead to ponding on roadways. Small creeks, streams, and rivers will need to be monitored as they are forecasted to rise thanks to the heavy rain. Rainfall accumulation will range from 1-3 inches with isolated higher amounts possible.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

