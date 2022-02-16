Infrastructure bill allocates $13B for tribal infrastructure and Department of the Interior dilutes the bill by adding public safety needs

South Dakota governor Kristi Noem has come under fire after she was left clueless about a question on why nearly 90 per cent of the state’s LGBTQ+ community had a high depression rate.Ms Noem, who signed an exclusionary bill that bars transgender girls and women from playing on women’s sports teams, was left stumped when she was confronted by a reporter with a statistic about the high rate of mental health issues suffered by the LGBT+ community in South Dakota.“I don’t know,” Ms Noem said. “That makes me sad, and we should figure it out.”Following her response, the White House...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 15 HOURS AGO