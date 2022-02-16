Infrastructure bill allocates $13B for tribal infrastructure and Department of the Interior dilutes the bill by adding public safety needs
President Biden approved $13 billion in funding to be given directly to tribes for rebuilding infrastructure as part of his Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, approved by both parties in November. In several consultations with tribal leaders at the Department of the Interior, Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch...www.westrivereagle.com
