Examining the Hall of Fame case for Boston Red Sox legend Luis Tiant

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 19:. The man known as "Smoke" had reached rock bottom when no big league teams were interested in signing him in 1986. Desperate, Stewart asked his hometown A's for a tryout and was signed to a Minor League deal, called up to the Majors and struggled mightily in a bullpen role. But that's when everything changed. The A's dismissed Jackie Moore as manager and hired Tony La Russa midway through the '86 season. La Russa gave Stewart a spot start against the Red Sox and he fared well, especially with his forkball. The pitch turned his career around. Stewart won 20 or more games from 1987 to '90. He led the Majors in starts and innings pitched twice. And he was MVP of the World Series as the A's swept the Giants in 1990. His contributions off the field were no less impressive, earning him the Roberto Clemente Award in 1990.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO