Examining the Hall of Fame case for Boston Red Sox legend Luis Tiant

By Noah Yingling
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston Red Sox legend Luis Tiant is one of a few starting pitchers that have been overlooked for the Baseball Hall of Fame in recent years. But, unlike some of the other snubs that we have looked at recently, Luis Tiant stayed on the BBWAA ballot for all of the time...

MLB postpones spring training games | What it means for Yankees

Games have officially become a casualty of MLB’s lockout. The league said Friday that it would postpone the start of spring training games to March 5 as its negotiations with the players union over a new collective bargaining agreement continue to drag. “We regret that, without a collective bargaining...
Projecting Yankees contract offer for Juan Soto after Nationals update

Well, if it isn’t the Washington Nationals making mid-lockout news, strengthening the Yankees’ and Mets’ cases for their eventual head-to-head Juan Soto free agency clash!. Sounds so wrong. Feels so right. Soto, somehow already the most patient young power hitter since Ted Williams and coming off a...
Boston Red Sox: Is a “big splash” in the bullpen via trade coming?

There is no question that the Boston Red Sox still have opportunities to improve their roster once the current Major League Baseball lockout lifts. Among the areas where an upgrade could occur is in the bullpen, and it’s an area where one Red Sox beat writer thinks the franchise could potentially make one of the offseason’s biggest trades.
Contract trends will force Red Sox on Rafael Devers

Red Sox approaching a tipping point on Rafael Devers’ contract. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and Rafael Devers of the Boston Red Sox have a common thread and are usually part of a select group titled “The best young hitters in baseball.” Both are young by baseball standards, with Soto being 23-years-old and fellow lefty slugger Devers two years older. Both have accrued four years of service time and will be in the arbitration jackpot years.
Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on Yankees future amid stalled contract talks

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge failed to sign an extension with the Bronx Bombers before the MLB Lockout began, which means he’s heading into the final year of arbitration before hitting free agency. Judge previously made it known last season that he would love to be with the Yankees for life, but at this point, things aren’t exactly pointing in that direction.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/17/22

The Score | Travis Sawchik: Here’s a comprehensive look at one of the biggest issues driving a wedge between the players and owners: the luxury tax system. Sawchik lays out the history of the luxury tax, and how the tax thresholds have severely lagged MLB revenue growth, particularly in recent years. Last year’s first CBT threshold came in at $210 million, roughly $70 million lower than the threshold would sit had it increased at the same rate as league revenues. That the owners have proposed bumping the first tax to just $214 million demonstrates how far apart the two sides are, and how little the league is willing to compromise when it comes to its soft salary cap.
The best baseball players born on Feb. 19

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 19:. The man known as "Smoke" had reached rock bottom when no big league teams were interested in signing him in 1986. Desperate, Stewart asked his hometown A's for a tryout and was signed to a Minor League deal, called up to the Majors and struggled mightily in a bullpen role. But that's when everything changed. The A's dismissed Jackie Moore as manager and hired Tony La Russa midway through the '86 season. La Russa gave Stewart a spot start against the Red Sox and he fared well, especially with his forkball. The pitch turned his career around. Stewart won 20 or more games from 1987 to '90. He led the Majors in starts and innings pitched twice. And he was MVP of the World Series as the A's swept the Giants in 1990. His contributions off the field were no less impressive, earning him the Roberto Clemente Award in 1990.
Analyzing the Red Sox precarious first base situation

Who’s on first for the Boston Red Sox during the 2022 season?. The Boston Red Sox have a solid lineup through and through. Each position on the diamond is pretty much filled with absolute certainty for the 2022 season, except first base. In 2021, first base was primarily held...
Mets' May: 'Very good chance' Soto gets $500M

New York Mets reliever Trevor May believes Juan Soto will end up inking a much larger deal than the 13-year, $350-million contract extension the superstar outfielder rejected from the Washington Nationals prior to the lockout. When asked on "The Chris Rose Rotation" podcast, May said there's a "very good chance"...
Mets add former MLB pitcher Danny Barnes to Buck Showalter's staff

The Mets have hired former Blue Jays right-hander Danny Barnes as an assistant coach on the MLB staff, manager Buck Showalter announced to reporters Friday (Twitter link via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com). Barnes, 32, will have a broad-reaching role in the newly created coaching position, Showalter added. “He’s played in...
How the Dodgers signed, then lost, Roberto Clemente

Imagine Willie Mays and Roberto Clemente in the same outfield for the Giants. Now imagine you’re the 1954 Dodgers imagining Willie Mays and Roberto Clemente in the same outfield for the Giants. The Dodgers-Giants rivalry is famous for its long and rich lore, but a little-known chapter in that...
New York Yankees: Yankees weekend news round up, check it out

With the New York Yankees’ front off not even giving a sniff as to what they will do to replace Gleyber Torres at short, only rumors have been swirling. At first, a statement came out that the Yankees would be going big in filling the position. Not much later, they seemed to indicate they might go the stopgap way and fill the position with a lesser player while waiting for Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe to develop to the major league level.
New York Mets could get second chance with Kumar Rocker

The New York Mets‘ failure to sign Kumar Rocker after the 2021 MLB Draft was one of the low points of their season. They had built an entire marketing campaign around the selection and were ready to hand Rocker a signing bonus of more than $6 million, only to back out over questions about his medicals. Rocker and agent Scott Boras maintained that he was healthy and that his elbow and shoulder were the same as they were in 2018, but the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.
‘He’s going to be a star’ -- Former Yankees outfielder to join Carlos Beltran in YES Network broadcast booth

The YES Network is assembling quite the stable of former outfielders for its 2022 broadcast booth. Last month, former Yankees All Star Carlos Beltran joined the broadcast team, while YES announced on Saturday that Cameron Maybin would be doing the same. The 15-year MLB veteran outfielder announced his retirement from playing earlier this year.
