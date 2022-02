The regular season did not end the way the men’s and women’s basketball teams from St. Ambrose University were hoping on Saturday. Traveling to face Indiana University-South Bend, the Fighting Bees dropped both games of the afternoon Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference twinbill. The women lost their third straight to end the season, falling 71-65, and the men were handed an 87-77 setback by the NAIA’s 10th-ranked Titans, SAU’s fourth loss in its final six games.

