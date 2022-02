CHAMPAIGN — When the buzzer went off signaling an end to Aoci Bernard’s state title bout, the Rock Island senior had no idea if he had won or not. Deerfield’s Kai Neumark tied the match at 6-6 with just under 10 seconds to go, and Bernard’s spin move to regain position on top — which would give him the match-winning point — came so close to the buzzer that the officials had to have a discussion over if it counted.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO